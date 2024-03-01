The novel by striker Luis Fernando 'Chino' Sandoval, apparently, already has a happy ending. The forward will play in Colombian football again, although now, back to B.

On the last day of passes for Colombian professional football, one of the big bombshells occurred in the promotion tournament, Real Cartagena signed the 24-year-old forward, who terminated his contract after receiving threats against him and his family.

Sandoval, who had been key in keeping Cali away from relegation last year, disappeared from the team's calls after it was leaked that he had signed an alleged pre-contract with Independiente Medellín.

Now, Sandoval arrives at a team that wants to seriously fight to return to the A, where he has not played since 2012.

💛💚 It wasn't a CHINESE story! 😑🇨🇳 This ✈️ had several places reserved for “El Chino” and his goals⚽⚽⚽ We are ready to reach our destination in 202🅰️ LUIS SANDOVAL IS AURIVERDE REINFORCEMENT pic.twitter.com/VCOwT6JjhQ — Real Cartagena (@RealCartagena) March 1, 2024

The 'Chinese' joins other names with experience such as Teófilo Gutiérrez, Christian Marrugo, Juan Moreno and Juan Camilo Angulo, all with extensive experience in the A. There is even talk of the formula with which Real will seek a return to first: the San-Ma-Teo (Sandoval, Marrugo and Teófilo.

Sandoval leaves Deportivo Cali after arriving in mid-2023, where he played 29 games and scored 13 goals in six and a half months that he was with the sugar producers.

The figures of 'Chino' Sandoval in the B

This is the striker's third return to the minor category of Colombian professional soccer. He has already passed through Barranquilla and Fortaleza. He scored 11 goals in 30 games in the second division.

Sandoval's debut could be the same day as Teófilo's: they would be ready for the match against Boca Juniors de Cali at the Jaime Morón stadium, corresponding to date 6 of the Promotion Tournament.

SPORTS

With Futbolred

More Sports news