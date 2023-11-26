Next Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at the Alfonso Lastras stadium, Atlético de San Luis will receive a visit from Rayados del Monterreyin the duel corresponding to the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The Potosinos will try to repeat what they achieved a couple of years ago, when they faced Monterrey in the playoffs and were knocked out in a penalty shootout. Of course, the situation now is different, starting from the fact that an overall tie would not send them to the penalty shootout, but would give Rayados a pass.
When? Wednesday, November 29
Place: San Luis Potosi
Stadium: Alfonso Lastras
Channel:ESPN
streaming: www.espn.com.mx/watch/?redirected=true
The extraordinary start to the tournament that the Potosinos had, helped them finish as the best positioned of the teams that competed in the play-in, despite the poor ending to the campaign they had. After beating León 3-2, in a vibrant match, Atlético’s team was already in the quarterfinals of Apertura 2023.
Goalie: Andrés Sánchez
Defenses: Unai Bilbao, ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Ricardo Chávez, Juan Sanabria
Midfielders: Javier Güemez, Rodrigo Dourado, Dieter Villalpando
Forwards: Jhon Murillo, Vitinho Ferreira, Léo Bonatini
In his first tournament at the head of the Monterrey Soccer Club, Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz took them to the second place in the general table, despite the almost twenty injuries that his team suffered throughout the semester. Despite this, many fans consider that he is obliged to take Rayados to at least the final, otherwise his continuity would be in question.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Stefan Medina, Héctor Moreno, Víctor Guzmán and Jesús Gallardo
Midfielders: ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Luis Romo, Jordi Corizo and Maxi Meza
Attackers: Rogelio Funes Mori and Germán Berterame
