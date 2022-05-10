The games of the quarterfinals of the Big Party of the Closing Tournament 2022 were defined. The match that opens amenities is between Atlético San Luis and the Tuzos from Pachuca.
Las Tunas surprised by beating Rayados de Monterrey from penalties, so now they have much to gain and nothing to lose. For their part, those of La Bella Airosa want to end the curse of the general leader, so as not to be left out at the first change.
Here’s the preview of the comparison with all the details you need to know.
The game will start next Wednesday May 11at the point of 7:00 p.m.; The venue for this match will be Alfonso Lastras Stadium.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of ESPNwhile online coverage will be available on the platform https://www.espn.com.mx/futbol/liga/_/name/mex.1
Possible line-up of Atlético San Luis
Marcelo Barovero (P);
Ricardo Chavez, Unai Bilbao, Luis Leon, Efrain Orona;
Andrés Iniestra, Rubens Sambueza, Juan Sanabria, Javier Güemez;
Eduard Murillo and Germán Berterame.
Possible Pachuca alignment
Oscar Ustari (P);
Kevin Alvarez, Miguel Tapias, Oscar Murillo, Daniel Aceves;
Victor Guzman, Luis Chavez, Romario Ibarra;
Roberto de la Rosa, Erick Sánchez and Avilés Hurtado.
This will be a game of opposite poles, on the one hand, Atlético San Luis will once again be the sweet tooth, although now they arrive motivated by having closed their mouths and kicked out Rayados; For their part, the Tuzos want to impose conditions and take advantage in the first game and thus arrive more calmly at Hidalgo.
Forecast: Atletico San Luis 0-0 Pachuca.
