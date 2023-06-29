This Friday football returns to Liga MX with the first matchday of the Torno Apertura 2023. Next Saturday it will be the turn of Atlético de San Luis and Rayados de Monterrey, who will play the game at stake corresponding to matchday 1 of the Torneo Apertura 2023.
Both teams have discreetly strengthened to face the contest, although they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to start off on the right foot.
Date: Saturday, July 1
location: San Luis Potosi
Stadium: Alfonso Lastras
Schedule: 5:00 p.m.
Referee: to designate
You can enjoy the game through the signal of ESPN.
Goalie: A. Sanchez
Defenses: Jordan Silva, Julio Domínguez, Unai Bilbao, Ricardo Chávez
Media: Rodrigo Dourado, John Murillo, Andrés Iniestra, Jürgen Damm
Forwards: Angel Zaldívar and Le Bonatini.
Goalie: Stephen Andrada
Defenses: Jesus Gallardo, Hector Moreno, Stefan Medina, Victor Guzman
Media: Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo, Erick Aguirre, Maxi Meza
Forwards: German Berterame and Funes Mori.
Monterrey will start the Apertura 2023 with a victory by the minimum in the field of San Luis
saint Louis 0-1 Monterey
