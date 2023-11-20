The Schedules have arrived!! ⌚️ 🗓️ This is how Serie A and Serie B of the Play-IN of the #Opening2023: Are you ready yet? Register now at https://t.co/PigIFB93t5 and RECEIVE $1,000 GIFT to start betting! 📲 https://t.co/z4ApzMVGC2#BetOnLaLigaMX 🔥… pic.twitter.com/WeodV3k79X — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) November 17, 2023

AT HOME Santos beat San Luis and took three golden points. Details: https://t.co/lQi4CSWSx0 pic.twitter.com/YE2pJjAtdk — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) November 12, 2023

León won again after four games after beating Juárez. pic.twitter.com/6FlDSXFcsS — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) November 13, 2023

The Argentine midfielder Matthew Klimowiczloaned from Stuttgart from Germany, ends his loan this December, however, the board is already working to make a definitive purchase, which would be listed at three million dollars. In the case of Angel Zaldivaralso ends his loan in December and would return to Chivas, but it seems that the team will not make the effort to retain him; finally, the Ecuadorian defender Luis Leonlent to Emelecare waiting to see if the South American team makes the purchase option valid or not.

In the case of Villalpandothe transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel reported that the board’s decision not to renew the contract is based on the lack of agreement during recent negotiations, so as of January 1, he will be free. It has been speculated that the midfielder has attracted interest from several clubs, including Santos Laguna, Xolos and Juarezalthough rumors indicate that he would be inclined to go to the latter.

🚨⛪ CONFIRMED. Dieter Villalpando will be absent from Atlético San Luis. 🟢 Villalpando’s departure can be taken as a fact.

The Potosina Directive declines to continue with its renewal. 🔴 It was tried and negotiated, however, Dieter did not accept the conditions to continue.… pic.twitter.com/DgppzWYG0F — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) November 18, 2023

May unity and a good atmosphere never be lacking in this team. 🤞🏼#WithAlmaPotosina pic.twitter.com/wqehlggArA — Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) November 17, 2023

In interview with TUDNthe European spoke about what he has experienced at the club and pointed out that although he is happy with the performance he has had, he calls for more minutes.

“I am happy, for the few games that I have been able to enjoy in Mexico, starting only two, I am happy with the performance, but I want much more, I know that as the games go by I will find that level of confidence and optimal physical condition that makes me contribute much more”he pointed.

For now, the forward has had setbacks in his first tournament in the Liga MXsince first his international pass was delayed in arriving, then he battled with injuries that kept him out for five games, so he has only played one full game in the entire semester, scoring his only goal against Braves of Juarez on the last date.