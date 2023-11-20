The date to dispute the Play-In of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. It will be Thursday, November 23 when the Atlético San Luis receive Lion in it Alfonso Lastras Stadiumremembering that the winner of this single-match series will advance to the League for the title.
Los Tuneros finished seventh in the general classification with 23 points, being surpassed by the Puebla on the last day, which led them to play the repechage. In his last match, the Brazilian’s team Gustavo Leal was beaten 0-2 by Santos Laguna despite the support of their fans, while on the penultimate date they tied 2-2 with Tigers in it Volcano and in the penultimate game they lost 0-1 against America. Added to this, his two previous matches were also defeats against the Toluca and Braves of Juarez. With four defeats and a draw, they will have to give everything if they want to continue in the fight for the trophy.
On the other hand, La Fiera also managed to get into the Play-In on the last day reaching eighth position with 23 units. Like their rival, they are not as fine. Despite having won 2-1 on the last date Juarezpreviously lost 5-4 against Pueblatied 1-1 with Cougarssuccumbed 1-0 to Blue Cross and also divided units with Atlas at the end 1-1.
When? Thursday, November 23
Place: San Luis Potosi
Stadium: Alfonso Lastras
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel:ESPN
streaming: www.espn.com.mx/watch/?redirected=true
Despite continuing in competition, there is already talk about the future of their loaned players, in addition to Dieter Villalpando He will not continue in the squad as he is not satisfied with the agreement that was mentioned to him.
The Argentine midfielder Matthew Klimowiczloaned from Stuttgart from Germany, ends his loan this December, however, the board is already working to make a definitive purchase, which would be listed at three million dollars. In the case of Angel Zaldivaralso ends his loan in December and would return to Chivas, but it seems that the team will not make the effort to retain him; finally, the Ecuadorian defender Luis Leonlent to Emelecare waiting to see if the South American team makes the purchase option valid or not.
In the case of Villalpandothe transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel reported that the board’s decision not to renew the contract is based on the lack of agreement during recent negotiations, so as of January 1, he will be free. It has been speculated that the midfielder has attracted interest from several clubs, including Santos Laguna, Xolos and Juarezalthough rumors indicate that he would be inclined to go to the latter.
Goalie: Andrés Sánchez
Defenses: Unai Bilbao, ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Ricardo Chávez, Juan Sanabria
Midfielders: Javier Güemez, Rodrigo Dourado, Dieter Villalpando
Forwards: Jhon Murillo, Vitinho Ferreira, Léo Bonatini
Substitutes: Sébastien Salles-Lamonge, Iker Moreno, Ángel Zaldívar, Jürgen Damm, Uziel García, Eduardo Águila, Juan Castro, Benjamín Galdames, Jordan Silva, Diego Urtiaga
The Spanish Borja Sanchez raises his hand to command the Esmeraldas offensive facing the Play-In due to a possible absence of the Uruguayan Federico Viñassummoned by Uruguayand the Ecuadorian Angel Menanamed after his country.
In interview with TUDNthe European spoke about what he has experienced at the club and pointed out that although he is happy with the performance he has had, he calls for more minutes.
“I am happy, for the few games that I have been able to enjoy in Mexico, starting only two, I am happy with the performance, but I want much more, I know that as the games go by I will find that level of confidence and optimal physical condition that makes me contribute much more”he pointed.
For now, the forward has had setbacks in his first tournament in the Liga MXsince first his international pass was delayed in arriving, then he battled with injuries that kept him out for five games, so he has only played one full game in the entire semester, scoring his only goal against Braves of Juarez on the last date.
Goalie: Rodolfo Cota
Defenses: William Tesillo, Adonis Frías, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Iván Moreno
Midfielders: Fidel Ambriz, Iván Rodríguez, Elías Hernández, Borja Sánchez
Forwards: ‘Diente’ López, ‘Plátano’ Alvarado
Substitutes: ‘Avión’ Ramírez, Lucas Romero, Omar Fernández, Stiven Barreiro, Ángel Mena, Federico Viñas, Brian Rubio, Óscar Villa, Paul Bellón, Sebastián Santos, Alfonso Blanco, Pedro Hernández
San Luis 0-1 León
