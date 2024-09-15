Blue Cross and Athletic San Luis They are preparing for a promising match in the Apertura 2024, which will take place on September 17 as part of the double date in the Liga MXThis match is crucial for both teams as they look to improve their position in the table and stay at the top of the table.
On the one hand, the Blue Cross maintains a solid defence and a dynamic attack, has had a promising start to the season. With key players in good form, the team led by Martin Anselmi He hopes to be able to reaffirm his power on the Potosi court.
Meanwhile, the Athletic San Luis He comes to the game with the intention of surprising The MachineDespite some ups and downs in their performance, the team has shown flashes of quality in their last few matches, which have put them in the qualification zone.
For these reasons, below we leave you all the preview so that you do not miss the match between Cruz Azul and San Luis: schedule and how to watch live on TV and online streaming; possible lineups and prediction.
When? Tuesday, September 17th
Where? Saint Louis
Stadium: Alfonso Lastras
Schedule: 19:00 hours
TV channel: ESPN 2
Online Streaming: Disney+
This weekend, Ángel Sepúlveda spoke about the expectations and pressure within the squad, even with the good start of the tournament in Blue Crossbecause he knows that the obligation is to obtain the title.
“Obviously, we had a lot of expectations since the last tournament, we went game by game, we sought that title, which we were close to. Today the team cannot aspire to anything less than being champions, we are going step by step to seek that championship to be at the top,” he said.
“We are doing things right, there is a reason why we are in first place. We have to take it game by game and give our opponents value, we don’t want any surprises, we know that football is capricious.”
– Angel Sepulveda
Unfortunately for San Luis, Vitinho He has already had surgery on a meniscus injury in his left knee, which was successful, but this is a very important loss for the team managed by Doménec Torrent.
The Potosinos come from playing against Tigersso it will be a match in which they will seek to surprise in this complicated phase of the calendar.
Blue Cross: Kevin Mier; Willer Ditta, Erik Lira G. Piovi; Jorge Sánchez, Luis Romo, Rodolfo Rotondi; Lorenzo Faravelli, Alexis Gutiérrez; Ángel Sepúlveda, Giorgos Giakoumakis.
Saint Louis: Andrés Sánchez; Aldo Cruz, Eduardo Aguila, Julio Domínguez, Ricardo Chávez; Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Luis Nájera, Sebastien Salles-Lamonge, Juan Sanabria; Leo Bonatini.
San Luis 0-2 Cruz Azul
