🚨 THE GENERAL SALE STARTS TODAY AT 2:00 PM AT ALL POINTS OF SALE 🚨 🎫 Subscriber, remember that today is the last day of preferential sales, at the stadium ticket offices there will be an exclusive line for you.#WithAlmaPotosina pic.twitter.com/vgiBuxnPNV — Atlético de San Luis (general leader version) (@AtletideSanLuis) September 26, 2023

📝 Atletico de San Luis wins and is the leader of the tournament by beating Mazatlán. https://t.co/KGQSOpt1QS pic.twitter.com/zfAJFI7MTy — Deportivista MX (@deportivistamx) September 23, 2023

Querétaro won!! Los Gallos added 3 points on the Azteca court after beating Cruz Azul.#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Opening2023 pic.twitter.com/vcfZ3Ybo54 — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) September 25, 2023

In the Potosí team there is Julio César ‘El Cata’ Domínguezhistory of Blue Cross and that for a long time he was reproached by the fans, however, this semester he has had a good participation by having scored two goals and provided an assist, playing every possible minute of A2023, becoming a reference for the defense, which is in these moments the sixth least beaten.

100 games as a Potosino! 🔥 In yesterday’s game against @MazatlanFC, Javier Güémez completed 100 games wearing the Potosí jersey. 🫡 ©️ Let’s go for more, @guemezjavier! 👉🏼 https://t.co/lVnCap14H8#WithAlmaPotosina pic.twitter.com/m3BUdHSLi5 — Atlético de San Luis (general leader version) (@AtletideSanLuis) September 23, 2023

Just this Monday, the sports director, Oscar ‘Rabbit’ Pérezappeared before the press accompanied by Erik Lirathe Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero and the paraguayan Juan Escobar to apologize for being the penultimate place in the general table at the time that it was addressed about the situation of the Titan without giving further statement.

Finally, The Sniper of the Record Diaryrevealed that La Maquina would already be looking for a new technician because Joaquin Moreno He would be terminated at the end of the semester.

He still says “it’s going to be a long night for everyone, why do you get to your room and start thinking about what’s going on?” HSPTM cynical 😤😤😤 @Csalcedojr #Blue Cross Carlos Salcedo #crisis pic.twitter.com/xvDwWvvo1U — Moy (@moychiquitas) September 26, 2023