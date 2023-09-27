He Blue Cross He still hasn’t given one in the championship and his opportunities are running out little by little. The team of Joaquin Moreno must urgently return to the path of victory this Friday, September 29, when he visits the Atlético San Luis in it Alfonso Lastras Stadium for Matchday 10 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
During the last date, the Mexican Colchoneros defeated 3-2 Mazatlan FC on Potosí soil, thanks to the targets of Javier Guemez and the brazilians Leo Bonatini and Vitinho Ferreira. The Brazilian team Gustavo Leal It remains at the top of the table with 19 units.
On the other hand, La Maquina Celeste was beaten 1-3 by Queretaro in it Aztec stadiumdespite the fact that the Argentine Carlos Rotondi scored in added time of the first half. Raul Sandovalthe Colombian Raul Zuniga and the Argentine Nicolas Cordero They took the smile off the face of the light blue team, added again to some defensive errors. The cement producers are second to last in the semester with just five points.
When? Friday, September 29
Place: San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí
Stadium: Alfonso Lastras
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Canel:ESPN
streaming: www.espn.com.mx/watch/?redirected=true
Javier Guemez He was recognized by the Potosí board of directors for having reached one hundred games with the club. It must be remembered that the midfielder trained in Sinaloa Dorados He arrived at the gladiator club in 2021, from Toluca.
In the Potosí team there is Julio César ‘El Cata’ Domínguezhistory of Blue Cross and that for a long time he was reproached by the fans, however, this semester he has had a good participation by having scored two goals and provided an assist, playing every possible minute of A2023, becoming a reference for the defense, which is in these moments the sixth least beaten.
Goalie: Diego Urtiaga
Defenses: Unai Bilbao, ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Juan Sanabria, Ricardo Chávez
Midfielders: Javier Güemez, Rodrigo Dourado, Jhon Murillo, Mateo Klimowicz
Forwards: Léo Bonatini, Dieter Villalpando
Substitutes: Vitinho Ferreira, Uziel García, Jürgen Damm, Eduardo Águila, Sébastien Salles-Lamonge, Juan Castro, Iker Moreno, César López, Andrés Iniestra, Jordan Silva
Despite the gloomy present that the team is going through, controversies are not lacking and now everything is due to Carlos Salcedo. Despite the tough defeat against Gallos Blancos, the defender held a party, which caused the anger of fans and some representatives of the institution. However, the cement board determined that it will not impose any sanction on the players who attended, nor on the signing of the semester, as indicated Adrian Esparzareporter TUDN.
Just this Monday, the sports director, Oscar ‘Rabbit’ Pérezappeared before the press accompanied by Erik Lirathe Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero and the paraguayan Juan Escobar to apologize for being the penultimate place in the general table at the time that it was addressed about the situation of the Titan without giving further statement.
Finally, The Sniper of the Record Diaryrevealed that La Maquina would already be looking for a new technician because Joaquin Moreno He would be terminated at the end of the semester.
Goalie: Andrés Gudiño
Defenses: Willer Ditta, Carlos Salcedo, Juan Escobar
Midfielders: Erik Lira, Charly Rodríguez, Ignacio Rivero, Carlos Rotondi
Forwards: Moisés Vieira, Uriel Antuna, Diber Cambindo
Substitutes: Rafael Guerrero, Rodrigo Huescas, Alexis Gutiérrez, Ángel Sepúlveda, Jesús Dueñas, Alonso Escoboza, Kevin Castaño, Sebastián Jurado, Cristian Jiménez, Amaury Morales
San Luis 3-2 Cruz Azul
