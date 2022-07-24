Next Tuesday the double day of the Opening Tournament 2022. Due to the imminent start of the world Cupthis event will be ‘express’, so the fifth date is ready to start.
The team of Blue Cross he knows that there is no tomorrow, and he will see the faces before him Athletic Saint Louis to try to end the negative streak of three games without being able to win in the contest.
For now, here we present the preview of the match, with all the details you should know about it.
The game will start next tuesday july 26 o’clock 9:05 p.m.on the field of Alfonso Lastras Stadiumfrom Saint Louis.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the ESPN signal, while online coverage will be available on the platform https://www.espn.com.mx/futbol/liga/_/name/mex.1.
Possible alignment of Cruz Azul
Sebastian Jurado (P);
Juan Escobar, Luis Abram, Julio Dominguez, Alejandro Mayorga;
Erick Lira, Carlos Rodríguez, Carlos Rotondi, Ángel Romero;
Uriel Antuna and Santiago Giménez.
Possible alignment of Atlético de San Luis
Nicholas Vikonis (P);
Bryan Colula, Néstor Vidrio, Efraín Orona, Raúl Sandoval;
Roberto Meráz, Jefferson Intriago, Marco Fabián;
Edgar Bárcenas, Gonzalo Sosa and Nicolás Benedetti.
This is expected to be a close matchup. On the one hand, Atlético de San Luis is in 12th place with 4 points: for its part, the Machine is in tenth place with the same number of units as Las Tunas. Both come from drawing in their most recent commitment and now they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to achieve victory.
Forecast: Atletico San Luis 0-2 Cruz Azul.
