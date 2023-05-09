One of the games to be played in the quarterfinals of Mexican soccer is between Atlético San Luis and the Eagles of America.
Those led by coach Fernando Ortíz took over second place overall with 34 points. As is customary, they are the rival to beat and the candidate to take the crown of the competition.
For their part, the Las Tunas rang the bell and put an end to the pools by entering the Nou Camp to beat León 3-1. With this victory, the Potosinos obtained their ticket to the Aztec Football Big Party.
You can enjoy the game through the signal ESPN.
Goalie: andres sanchez
Defenses: Ricardo Chávez, José García, Unai Bilbao, Juan Sanabria
Media: Dieter Villalpando, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez
Forwards: Vitor Ferreira, Jhon Murillo and Leonardo Bonatini
San Luis doubles the price of its tickets
What a euphoria is the one that Atlético de San Luis is experiencing after their pass to the next round, however, this has been taken advantage of by the board of directors to increase the prices of tickets for Wednesday’s game.
And it is that in the regular tournament the costs were 250 the cheapest, while the most expensive was around 530. Now, the cheapest is worth 580 and the most expensive is in the thousand 90 pesosa situation that has annoyed the fans.
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Miguel Layún, Néstor Araujo, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes
Media: Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés, Leonardo Suárez
Forwards: Jonathan Rodriguez and Henry Martin
Zendejas and Viñas train separately
With two days to go before the first leg at the Alfonso Lastras, the Americanista players Alejandro Zendejas and Federico Viñas continue to do differentiated jobs and separate from their teammates.
“Both are doing well, they are rehabilitating, they still do not work with the group, but there are several days left and we believe that they can reach the Quarterfinals, especially the Vuelta match”commented a query for 90min.
This is how the first match could be lost and they would be ready for the return commitment at the Azteca Stadium.
saint Louis 0-2 America.
