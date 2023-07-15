The air thickens at this point on the border. The bodies are drenched in sweat; the wind is thick like the hot smoke from the factories; the sun, a red-hot lead shot with rays that fall like whiplashes on the heads of those unfortunate enough to be on the streets: the day laborers who work the fields irrigated by the Colorado River and the migrants who take refuge under the trees in the plaza while they wait for the right moment to jump “to the other side”: to cross that rusty-brown metal line that separates the deserts of Sonora and Arizona, Mexico and the United States.

San Luis Río Colorado is, historically, the hottest town in Mexico. The desert, the border and the heat mark his day to day. It is difficult to decipher which of the three elements weighs more in his mestizo spirit, although these days the heat is undoubtedly the most noticeable. In a summer in which successive waves of high temperatures have taken their toll on the country, the highs here are close to 50º. Historically, the day on which the municipality of Sonora most resembled the human idea of ​​hell was July 6, 1966: 58.5%, according to the National Weather Service.

A man cools off with irrigation water from Benito Juárez Park in San Luis Río Colorado. Guillermo Arias

San Luis can be used as an outdoor laboratory of life in extreme heat. The example on earth of those post-apocalyptic dystopias throughout Mad Max: yellow and desert landscapes, cracked floors, wind like coming out of an exhaust pipe and an unlivable climate for those who have not grown up here. A not-so-distant future for the rest of the planet, warns Pablo Montaño, an expert from the NGO Conexiones Climáticas. Global warming triggered by human action is causing increasingly strong and frequent extreme weather events, such as The boy, an increase in the temperature of the Pacific Ocean with global consequences. The first week of July broke the record for the highest average global temperature twice, a figure that now stands at more than 17º. “We have entered unknown territory,” warned the Copernicus Climate Change Service. “We are looking out a window at what is to come: how we are going to deal with the planet, how our interaction with the environment, our way of life, is going to change. This moment is a warning”, concludes Montaño.

one day in the sun

Dawn over San Luis. Armando leans against the wall of his house while he watches the sun rise on the other side of the border. Lightning slips through the bars. There are clothes caught in the barbed wire, the remains of some jump. He was born here 65 years ago, although for a long time he worked “on the other side”, as a farmer in the lettuce fields. He seems to have a respiratory illness: he speaks with difficulty and his voice is hoarse and breathy, but still he asks for a cigarette. This is the only time of day when he looks out into the street, except those nights when the heat turns his house into an oven and he prefers to sleep on the porch. “With the heat I get in, before I used to go to the park, but not right now, I’m staying here.” Cars begin to accumulate waiting to cross into the United States. There is 33rd.

A man walks on the esplanade of Parque Benito Juárez in San Luis Río Colorado. Guillermo Arias

Four retired women in sportswear walk through a park on the other side of town. It is seven in the morning, the only time of the day in which they can exercise without the heat being a risk. The thermometer rises every minute and they cool off in a sprinkler, laughing, before retiring home. “If we don’t have anything to do on the street, we don’t go out again until six.” They can afford to spend the day in shelter, between air conditioning and cold water baths. For those who do not have that minimal privilege, resisting the temperature becomes a matter of survival.

A few kilometers further on, the asphalt gives way to wide avenues of dust. A dirty water canal separates the last neighborhood from a dump that is also a town of houses built with rubbish, without running water or electricity. There is not a single shadow. The image is a postcard of the most absolute poverty: the desert, the dust, the shacks, the threadbare clothes, the stray dogs, the garbage. It’s eight in the morning and the collectors drag their carts towards the mountains of waste to salvage cans and other remains that they later sell for two pesos per kilo.

All that can be seen of Perla’s face (50 years old) are clear eyes that she fixes on the ground. Her cap and a tangled shirt —which she will soak later to withstand the heat— cover her face.

—Here people are there working all day even though it’s very hot, what are we going to do? in the hot part [del basurero] People have died, this year about eight.

Perla, a waste picker at the San Luis landfill, before a work day. Guillermo Arias

The hot parts that Perla refers to are the areas of the landfill where there are small fires consuming the garbage under the rubbish pyres. At temperatures of almost 50º, we must add the fire and physical work in the sun to try to understand, even remotely, what it is like to earn a living collecting cans in this hell with the only protection of a wet shirt around the face.

-I worked pa’l LA Timesthere, on the other side.

Mario Suárez’s face lights up when he sees the photographer’s camera, although his days as an employee in the Californian newspaper’s printers are long gone. He now carries a cart with ice cream and ice on his back through the landfill. When asked how he’s coping with the heat, he only points to his shirt: blue, old, and drenched in sweat from neck to waist. The clock just passed eight in the morning and 40º is getting closer.

A migrant worker, originally from Puebla, advances on his bicycle towards an improvised hut. Guillermo Arias

Patricia Mercado’s (26-year-old) street taco stand—an awning, portable refrigerators, and a folding table—is attached to the wall of her house, on one of the main avenues in front of two schools now empty for summer vacation. At 10 in the morning, she is the only soul on this shadowless street. “We open from six to eleven, then it gets too hot and we put food at risk,” she explains. Dry heat is something inherent to San Luis, she adds, although she says that global warming has been noticeable lately: before, it could easily reach 40 degrees. Now, there is a rare day when they don’t get over them.

San Luis becomes a ghost town between eleven in the morning and six in the evening. Nobody walks through the shadowless streets and the only trace of humanity can be sensed behind the tinted windows of the cars. Even the border post seems to be emptying out. The heat is so dense that it seems like a semi-solid force, a kind of suffocating gas that prevents you from moving freely.

San Luis is a land of migrants: of people who try to reach the north and of those who had the bad luck to find themselves face to face with the border patrol and they just got deported. Many take refuge and survive among the benches, the grass and the trees of the town square. It is four in the afternoon and it is already 43º. A municipal gardener has just turned on the sprinklers. A couple of men soak their hats and put them back on. Others bathe from head to toe.

A caretaker of date palm fields shelters from the sun.

Guillermo Arias

With the drops that the breeze brings, María feels “like on the beach” in Oaxaca, her homeland. Her story is a decalogue of everything that is wrong in Mexico: her brother was murdered; her sister was raped; she is a single mother of four daughters and had to emigrate north. She has been in San Luis for four years and still has not been able to cross to the other side. This time last year, she nearly died in the desert. She got hooked jumping over the fence. She began to think that the heat was going to kill her. When she managed to disengage, she retraced her steps and is now trying to reach the United States legally, an option that has so far given her the same results as the illegal one, but without the risk of an anonymous death in the desert. . In the meantime, she rents a small, poorly ventilated room with the money she earns from day laborers from time to time, waits without much confidence for the papers and spends her days in limbo in the square, with nothing to do but look at the sprinklers:

—How unfair for being poor.

Like María, the stories of the inhabitants of the square are dramatic documentaries waiting to be shot, pieces of forgotten lives that are now simmering under a 44º sun. There is Francisco, who crossed illegally when he was just a child, always lived in Sacramento and a decade ago he was deported. He is 60 years old and since then he has been looking for a way to return and see his children again, born in California and, therefore, US citizens. Or a man from Guanajuato who, after several encounters with the border patrol, has given up, tries to raise enough money for a bus to his town and advises anyone who will listen “not to cross.” pa’l other side with this weather, you can lose your life, the desert is dangerous”.

An irrigation canal carries water to a field of alfalfa. Guillermo Arias

The hours go by and as the sun goes down the streets come back to life. By eight in the evening, many workers return to the field. Benito González (37 years old) is a day laborer from Puebla who has been here for a year because the salaries are higher. He lives in a wooden cabin without a floor, with a plastic roof and palm fronds in the middle of the chive fields that he works. He has no running water: he bathes in the irrigation canal contaminated with fertilizers and chemicals. His shift begins at sunset and continues until 11 in the morning, he rests during the hottest hours and starts again. His partner, Marcos Montalvo (32), also from Puebla, cooks dinner on a gas stove. As a remedy against the heat, he has put on a sweatshirt soaked in water.

Back in the Plaza de San Luis, at nine o’clock, the temperatures have dropped to 36º. A few families walk with their children. The migrants take up positions on the benches, prepared for another night in the open. At the border the same thick, sticky, hot air blows.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country