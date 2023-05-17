A magnitude 5.2 earthquake degrees on the Richter scale shook San Luis Potosías reported by the National Seismological Service (SSM), who detailed that the epicenter was to the southeast of Matehuala.

The earthquake was recorded at 12:22 p.m. this Tuesday, at kilometer 64 southeast of the municipality of Matehuala, with a depth of 10 kilometers.

Minutes later he reported a second earthquake 5.0 of magnitudethis time with epicenter at 71 kilometers north of Cerritos, also with depth of 10 kilometers.

As shared on social networks, the telluric movement was felt in the Carranza area, in some buildings that were evacuated.

For her part, the National Civil Protection Coordination reported that they are already in contact with state agencies to assess possible damage.

According to data from the SSN earthquake catalogue, Tuesday’s earthquake would be the biggest of which there is a record in San Luis Potosí.

Currently, authorities are working to assess the damage, so they ask the population to stay alert and wait for instructions from Civil Protection.

So far, the damage that these earthquakes could have caused is unknown, but the SSN continues to report aftershocks in Matehuala and Cerritos, San Luis Potosí.