San Luis Potosi, SLP. The researcher and scientist from Potosí, José Refugio Martínez Mendoza recalled the events that allowed the state of San Luis Potosí to become the cradle of radiology in Mexico and Latin America at the end of the 19th century.

In interview with the dayrecalled that it all began with the institutionalization of physics in the fifties, with the creation of the Department of Physics at the University of San Luis Potosí.

“Currently, this effort has borne fruit and the entity is positioned as one of the important poles of development in the matter in the country, with worldwide recognition in the different areas of science.”

He commented that the brothers from San Luis, Luis and José Espinosa y Cuevas, were the first to develop the first X-ray machine in Mexico and the state, in 1895, and to graduate from Engineering, graduates of the Scientific and Literary Institute of San Luis Potosi.

“This was more than 126 years ago, more than a century,” said Martínez Mendoza, also known in the scientific community as Flash.

Use of X-rays in those years

He recounted that on October 24, 1896, the first experiments carried out by the Potosi doctors Jesús E. Monjarás and Doroteo Ledesma were announced, where they used the X-ray machine, developed by the Espinosa and Cuevas brothers.

The doctor José María Quijano extracted a bullet embedded in the hand of a blacksmith, an event that is recorded as the first application of X-rays to medical surgery.

On January 16, 1897, at the request of Dr. Antonio F. López, the Espinosa and Cuevas brothers would study the sick arm of the boy Gabriel Ruelas.

On April 24, 1897, the situation of the bullets embedded in the throat of a man named González Amezcua was examined.

The press reported the invention to the potosina society

The scientist José Refugio Martínez recounted that in the newspapers of the time, printed in San Luis Potosí, they gave an account of the use of X-rays and showed the continuous and common use of the tool, which allowed us to see inside the human body in work of medicine.

This event made San Luis Potosí the cradle of radiology in Mexico. It was also an achievement for the scientific development that the capital had reached in those years among the community of physicists, doctors and engineers, who were already related to the implicit foundations in cathode ray phenomena, which the Espinosa and Cuevas brothers handled.

On the other hand, in 1897, derived from the use of X-rays, there are arteriography works on the humeral, which were achieved through the injection of mercury carried out by the doctor Daniel García in collaboration and with the support of Javier Espinosa y Cuevas, and were They became the first works in medicine, which were of world importance and primacy.

The researcher describes the X-ray machine

The scientist illustrates to us what the first X-ray machine was like, which was made up of a Ruhmkorff reel, a Crookes tube and a fluorescent screen.

The Ruhmkorff reel is a large one made of thick ebonite or glass discs for bases, in which a thin and very long copper wire is wound, covered with silk. High voltage could be produced with it.

The Crookes tube, used to produce X-rays, is one of the so-called bianodic or two anodes, one of which ends in an aluminum disc; the other, where the radiation originates, has a platinum disc at its end that occupies the central part of the ampoule, with an inclination of about forty degrees.

With this machine, experiments with X-rays were carried out in San Luis Potosí and for the first time in Mexico and Latin America.