Diego Braghieri is Diego Dabove’s first reinforcement in San Lorenzo. The 33-year-old defender who is free from Atlético Nacional de Medellín will arrive in the country early Thursday to sign a two-year bond. With this resolved, the search for the coach and the leadership is now focused on that of a central midfielder. And there are several candidates.

Agustin Almendra it was one of the first names thrown on the table, but it was quickly discarded. Also mentioned was that of an old – young – acquaintance from Dabove: Khalil Elijah. The 24-year-old was led by the now Barcelona coach in his time at Godoy Cruz.

There are chances? Juan Cruz Oller, representative of Elías, was optimistic in dialogue with Azulgrana World about the operation: “His arrival in San Lorenzo is very possible. The numbers are being discussed. It could be through a loan,” the agent confided.

Jalil Elías (with 10) celebrates a goal in Godoy Cruz. Photo: EFE

If it materializes, it is an option that seduces since, in addition to being a footballer to the taste of the coach, his youth allows him to have a resale power if in the long run the Cyclone he keeps the pass or a percentage.

However, it is not the only one pointed from Boedo. The other that generates consensus is Jorge Rodríguez (25 years old), from Banfield. San Lorenzo conducted a survey and in the Drill they valued it at $ 3 million total, an impossible number for the blue and red economy, which is more red than blue. It remains to be seen if the leadership of Marcelo Tinelli is willing to make an offer for half of his file.

Has competition for the Cork. Julio Falcioni knows him very well from Banfield and has already made a phone call to add him to his Independiente. But Red does not have a bulging wallet either and would be preparing an offer for 50 percent that would be around a million dollars. Estudiantes de la Plata, silently moves their chips and also tempts him. Open end.

Jorge Rodríguez is in the sights of several teams. Photo: AFP

In the last hours another name emerged: Federico Lértora, from Colón. In this case, it would be an option with more experience, something that Dabove welcomes since he considers that he must add players with shooting to face the triple competition. Lértora is 30 years old and in previous markets he was already on the radar sanlorencista although never with force.

And Néstor Ortigoza? He Fat, currently in Estudiantes de Río Cuarto, is 36 years old and always expresses his desire to return to retire at the Boedo club with which he won the 2014 Libertadores, but Dabove ruled out any possibility of adding him now.

If these options do not prosper, surely some more will emerge since the coach considers a position to be reinforced since he only has Diego Rodríguez as a brand midfielder, in addition to the youth Alexis Sabella and Siro Rosané, who barely add a handful of matches in First .