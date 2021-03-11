Many of the criticisms that Diego Dabove reads on social networks, this new public space in times of closed stands, have to do directly with his determination to remove the Romero brothers from the San Lorenzo first team. There are not a few Barça fans who reproach the coach for the lack of the Paraguayans from the start. On Wednesday afternoon, when the formation that would later tie 1-1 with the University of Chile for the Copa Libertadores was confirmed, it was again seen that Ángel and Oscar would start sitting on the bench and the thermometer of the fans exploded. Why don’t they end up earning a place among the 11 for the DT?

Of the six matches that the Cyclone in the Dabove era, Angel was a starter in the middle. His brother, meanwhile, barely played only one from the start: against Liniers for the Argentine Cup, in which he scored two goals. That, after all, was the only match in which both coincided during the 90 minutes in this new cycle. Of course, in those presentations that were substitutes, then they entered the complement.

Since they arrived during the stage of Juan Antonio Pizzi, the twin twins were fixed in Boedo’s team. With good performances and showy movements full of elegance and category, they put the fans in the hearts. But the different internal shorts that were accumulating subtracted points from the attitudinal.

Angel (11) and Oscar Romero started together in just one match with Dabove. (Photo: San Lorenzo Press)

The fight in Banfield’s visiting dressing room Before Mariano Soso’s departure, it was the highest point of the break with the group’s leaders, who had already been looking at them askance for a long time. By then, Oscar was already part of the relays. His level as a game generator had dropped and that caused him to lose his position.

The arrival of Dabove gave hope to the leadership led by Marcelo Tinelli that the DT could solve the problems in the dressing room with his personality. But, beyond new fights, the relationship between the parties did not improve.

The technician kept Romero down on the bench. And in his debut he surprised everyone by sending Romero forward, one of the highest points of a squad in the doldrums, next to his brother. The decision seemed to lay its foundations more on extra-football issues. The victory against Arsenal reaffirmed that choice. But he quickly fell apart with the loss to Columbus.

In the middle there was the Argentina Cup duel in which Dabove appealed to the rotation and used the Guarani. Against Central Córdoba he returned ownership to Ángel for the local tournament. Despite the win against him, he kept it in the classic with Huracán. However, once again he drew attention that he decided to remove it, now in the debut of the Libertadores.

Without an assured place, rumors of a possible estrangement of the Romero de San Lorenzo grow. Photo: Juano Tesone

Beyond the sparks with his teammates, there are clearly sporting issues in these ups and downs with Ángel Romero. Dabove demands sacrifice from his forwards and asks for commitment both to attack and to pressure, run to rivals and recover the ball, something that does not finish seeing in the Paraguayan attacker. So, for example, keep trying with Uvita Fernández or Lucas Melano.

“We continue in the search for the starting eleven. As we rotate, we are finding positive things. What about Ángel Romero was tacticalEverything was very even and we thought that the best team for this game was this one. The Romeros are two more of the squad, they can play or not“, explained the DT after the 1-1 in Santiago.

The discomfort of the fans occurs because those who enter to replace them do not show a higher hierarchy than them. Some understand the departure of Oscar, but do not tolerate the non-inclusion of Angel. For his part, the coach continues to test and has the ok leadership to move freely.

Meanwhile, every time the two are seen waiting at the bank, rumors about a possible departure from San Lorenzo skyrocket. That they are no longer comfortable. That they have proposals from other clubs. Who seek to emigrate.

For now, they are still dressed in blue and red and this Sunday against Banfield they could match again if Dabove decides to appeal to the rotation Thinking about the copera rematch on Wednesday.