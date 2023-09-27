“The date of the classics” is the most anticipated day of all in the 2023 Professional League Cup, which will cross the long-time rivals plus other close matchups on matchday 7, and logically among the highlights will be Find the classic neighborhood classic between “Cuervos” and “Quemeros”: San Lorenzo will receive Huracán. Let’s go with the previous one.
In which stadium is the San Lorenzo-Huracán played?
Date: Saturday September 30
Location: Bajo Flores, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Pedro Bidegain
Hours: 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 3:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 2:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Pablo Echavarría
How can you see the San Lorenzo-Hurricane?
TV channel: TNT Sports (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from San Lorenzo?
Insua aims to recover Gastón Campi and Nahuel Barrios for the San Lorenzo classic with Huracán. If the first does not make it to the classic with the Globe, Carlos Sánchez or Gonzalo Luján will play in his place, while “Perrito” will wait until the last minute.
What is the latest news from Huracán?
The “Globo” arrives very sharp from the home win against Vélez, 3 to 0, with a double from Cóccaro. Fabio Pereyra would replace Guillermo Benitez, who was injured in that crash.
Possible formations
San Lorenzo: Augusto Batalla; Rafael Pérez, Gonzalo Luján, Gastón Hernández; Agustín Giay, Jalil Elías, Malcom Braida; Nahuel Barrios, Iván Leguizamón; Adam Bareiro and Federico Girotti.
Hurricane: Lucas Chaves; Lucas Souto, Fernando Tobio, Lucas Carrizo, Guillermo Benítez or Fabio Pereyra; Alan Soñora, Rodrigo Echeverría, Williams Alarcón, Walter Mazzanti; Ignacio Pussetto and Matías Cóccaro.
Forecast
There will be no owner: San Lorenzo and Huracán, in a great game, will tie 1 to 1.
