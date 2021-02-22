From 9:30 p.m., will be measured in Santa Fé, Colón and San Lorenzo. Both won on the first day of the Professional Football League and now they will seek to maintain the streak of consecutive victories to join the top of the table together with the leaders Estudiantes and Banfield.

The team led by Eduardo Domínguez thrashed Central Córdoba 3-0 on the first date as a visitor. Now, without Alex Vigo -new reinforcement of River- and counting on the list of concentrates with Facundo Mura -ex Students-, Lucas Acevedo and the youthful Aaron Martínez, will go in search of keeping the three points and thus achieve 6/6.

On the other hand, the Cyclone, who won 2-1 against Arsenal in Diego Dabove’s debut, will again bet on an 11 without the Romero twins. In addition, he will have a separate challenge that will be to try to end the negative streak he has been unable to win in Santa Fe since 2016.

Diego Dabove in the meeting between San Lorenzo vs Arsenal Photo: Juano Tesone

The meeting will be broadcast on ESPN and who will be in charge of repatriating justice between the two will be Patricio Loustau.

Probable formations:

Colon: Leonardo Burián; Facundo Garcés, Paolo Goltz, Gonzalo Piovi; Eric Meza, Rodrigo Aliendro, Federico Lértora, Santiago Pierotti, Gonzalo Escobar; Luis Rodríguez, Nicolás Leguizamón.

San Lorenzo: Fernando Monetti; Gino Peruzzi, Federico Gattoni, Diego Braghieri, Bruno Pittón; Diego Rodríguez; Lucas Melano, Jalil Elías, Juan Ramírez; Nicolás Fernández, Franco Di Santo.