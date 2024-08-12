Ciudad Juárez— Employees of the Municipality’s General Directorate of Public Services cleaned the streets surrounding the San Lorenzo temple early this morning.

After the celebrations for the patron saint’s day, more than 30 Limpia workers were sent to collect the trash that was left in the streets and the plaza of San Lorenzo.

Heavy machinery was used to collect the waste and deposit it in drums, and an extensive sweeping was carried out to leave the site in good condition, said a supervisor from the municipal department.

Other men are removing the mechanical games that were installed and that are keeping Valle de Juárez street closed. That road will be cleared today.