Martín Demichelis’ River continues to be the only leader of the local tournament, with 53 pointsafter the victory against Colón by 2 to 0, for the date 23 of the Professional League 2023 of Argentine soccer, which brings him closer and closer to being able to lift the title.
The River Plate team led by Martín Demichelis takes nine points from their immediate rival Talleres, with twelve still in dispute, and eleven from San Lorenzo, a rival they will face next Saturday at the Nuevo Gasómetro. We review the preview of a clash that will be exciting.
In which stadium is the San Lorenzo-River played?
Date: Saturday, July 8
Location: Bajo Flores, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Pedro Bidegan
Hours: 8:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 7:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 6:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Facundo Tello
How can you see the San Lorenzo-River?
In Argentina, the match between San Lorenzo and River can be seen on TNT Sports Premium. To obtain it, you must buy the Soccer Pack.
What is the latest news from San Lorenzo?
The “Cyclone” comes from equalizing in a controversial 1-1 match against Racing, where the Colombian Rafael Pérez was expelled, for which reason DT Insúa will not be able to count on the defender. Gastón Campi is likely to replace him.
What are the latest River news?
Martín Demichelis thinks about repeating the eleven that he beat Colón: he does not have suspended or injured players from those who started as starters in that clash, so everything is ready to stop the same formation.
possible formations
San Lorenzo: Augustus Battle; Gonzalo Luján, Gastón Hernández, Carlos Sánchez, Gastón Campi; Agustín Giay, Jalil Elías, Malcom Braida, Iván Leguizamón; Adam Bareiro and Nahuel Barrios
River: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz; Ignacio Fernández, Rodrigo Aliendro, Enzo Pérez, Nicolás De la Cruz, Esequiel Barco; Lucas Beltran.
Forecast
I think it will be an even match and River will break San Lorenzo’s streak of minutes without conceding goals. They will match 1 to 1: Elías for the Cyclone and Barco for the Millo.
