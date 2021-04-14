There is no myth that is not born of a prodigious story, that does not have extraordinary protagonists. There is no epic that does not set itself impossible goals, that is not born of an irrational determination. There is no resurrection without descent into hell, without a stormy death allowing one to experience the glory to come back to life.

Of all that knows San Lorenzo, the one from Almagro, the one in Bajo Flores and the one who was born in Boedo. The one who dreams of returning to his “Holy Land”. That is why the story of this neighborhood club that talks about universal stories, biblical epics.

A club founded by a Salesian priest and a group of boys, a saga of glory and spoils, a forced exile like that of the Jewish town, a diaspora and a return to Zion. The long-awaited return Raven to its BoedThe birth began decades ago, but reached its final stage last month when public hearings began to discuss the Rezoning Law that will allow the construction of a new stadium where the mythical Gasometer.

Urban front. On Avenida La Plata, the stadium will be shown as an open building.

In the presentations, which concluded on Friday, March 19 (just the Day of the Partner and the Refounding Partner), more than 800 testimonials: 91.7% in favor of construction. Now only the second and final reading remains for the sanction of the Law that will change the Code.

Before all that happens, the project of the Spanish IDOM who offered to design a modern stadium and sustainable for 45 thousand people, with the highest standards of the FIFA and Conmebol. But that, above all, he fulfilled the emotional and symbolic expectations of the fans, in addition to being able to become a cultural pole and sports that revitalize the neighborhood.

Height. The North, South and East grandstand will have a reduced height to respect the nearby buildings.

The development of the idea was supported by master plan made by the Argentine architects of Urban Office, Fabio De Marco and Roberto Converti. Advisors also to elaborate the urban considerations of the bill, the experts gathered information in infinity of polls and workshops with neighbors.

Thus, the project became much more than a soccer field, as De Marco says: “In addition to the Stadium, there will be spaces for health, culture, education, sports and neighborhood integration. It will be the most important urban transformation that the South Zone from the city”.

“The new stadium will breathe tradition and memory. Its open and transparent design recalls the old gasometer, while the elements of local pride, icons, notable figures and historical moments, represented, for example, in the murals of the Boedo artistic group, they will be integrated into the squares and the new public spaces created ”, explain the IDOM architects.

The neighborhood vocation of the project is expressed in that it will incorporate 12,000 m2 of public space and green to Boedo (more than one block). That surface will be distributed in three large squares, two on the side of the new building and one behind.

Separated. The stadium will be surrounded by public spaces that will act as a bellows with the neighborhood.

But, above all, the characteristic of the stadium will be that, unlike the world’s coliseums that offer a blind wall outward, the IDOM turns the typical wall of the stadiums into a real living facade to the town. It achieves this by allowing circulation spaces to open up to the neighborhood and become part of the urban fabric.

It is more, about La Plata Avenue, the set includes six blocks that reach the maximum height allowed for that part of the neighborhood, with administrative and social functions that will open to the street.

Urban perspective. The stadium seen from the South of Avenida La Plata.

In turn, the commercial and cultural premises proposed at the level of the village will be the engine of the recovery of a neighborhood that has been languishing since the disappearance of the old gasometer.

On the opposite side, where today the Pando Architect Sports Center that will be moved to another place in the stadium, the Plaza Padre will remain open Lorenzo Massa, surrounded by buildings cultural and educational, all of height according to the neighboring constructions.

The stadium Leaving behind the orientation of the old court (East-West), the new playing field runs from North to south, which allows reaching a maximum capacity of 45 thousand locations and respond to FIFA standards.

Neighborhood vocation. The project will incorporate 12,000 m2 of public and green space to Boedo.

To have the least possible impact on the neighborhood, the stadium stands grow in height asymmetrically. They are higher on Avenida La Plata, where the main commercial uses and sports; and maintain a scale according to low houses neighbors towards the Marble street, with uses that respond to the needs of the neighborhood.

The scale of the stadium adapts to the neighborhood on the North (Inclán Street), South (Las Casas Street) and East (José Mármol Street) sides with lower stands. But it reserves a main audience of great height that develops towards the West (Avenida La Plata).

This allows you to maximize the most important locations in the Stadium, with a better view of the game and access to VIP areas and commercials that the new stadium will have.

The stadium will take the maximum height allowed for the buildings on Avenida La Plata.

“This gesture, moreover, is a mark of its own identity, a memory of other times, when the grandstands of the old Gasometeror they would look out into the neighborhood ”, the authors explain.

Also to reduce the presence of Stadium in the surroundings a light covering of cables stretched over the stands is foreseen.

But the most creative strategy of the Spanish team is that the court is sunk 7 meters below the sidewalk. In this way, the spectators will enter the stadium through the middle level of the grandstands, ascending or descending from that point to find your specific location. The lower leg of the stands will be buried and the superior will cover the related activities.

Ability. It will reach 45,000 seated spectators.

With this strategy, the stands will reach the greater compactness possible and will achieve that the spectator is closer and almost on the field of play, with optimal visuals, always complying with all FIFA standards for international competitions.

The club that was born with Boedo, who almost invented it and misses it, is about to return. An almost biblical feat that explains better than any that cities are built by passions.