The last claim that fell against San Lorenzo at the end of 2020 in the offices of Sergio Marchi in the soccer players’ union was that of Gonzalo Rodríguez and was accumulated with almost a dozen other cases of players who passed through the Boedo institution in the last years of queuing to try to collect what was owed to them. From the leadership they stopped looking the other way and looked for a way to solve this great headache. And after several days of negotiations, they finally managed to reach an agreement to settle everything and bring a little relief to the economic situation.

The talks – they say – went through different stages. It took no less than three face-to-face meetings at the Guild to come to fruition and shake hands. The deal includes the debts of ten players who are no longer in the Barça club and includes them in a single payment plan that was sealed with an advance that has already been made. Given this, Marchi presented the free debt of San Lorenzo before the Argentine Football Association.

How will the rest be paid? The agreement includes the transfer of the international TV rights of the Cyclone for a period of one year and this will add a lower percentage of future sales. The global figure would be around 300 million pesos.

Carlos Rosales, Sergio Marchi and Miguel Mastrosimone, leaders of San Lorenzo and Agremiados after the agreement signed for the debts of the Cyclone.

The players included in this package are: Jonathan Herrera, Gonzalo Castellani, Rubén Botta, Adam Bareiro, Ariel Rojas, Gerónimo Poblete, Alejandro Molina, Rodrigo Tapia, Gonzalo Rodríguez and Marcos Angeleri. Not all were claiming the same amount of money. In some cases the amount was less and in others the number was greater.

“We are very satisfied because this is very beneficial for all parties, the club takes care of what it has to pay and the players receive theirs. It is the most important agreement that we have signed in recent time and I hope that several clubs will continue for this way “, confirmed Marchi to Clarion.

In turn, from Boedo they assured that in parallel they arranged privately with Fernando Belluschi: they made a quota plan to regularize their debt. And they are close to doing the same with Ezequiel Ávila. These are several less migraines for Marcelo Tinelli, the president who commanded the talks and who was seconded by the prosecutor Carlos Rosales.

Nacho Piatti, one of the unresolved conflicts.

The participation of Rosales (owner of Garbarino) in the blue and red day to day increased in the last time and he is even mentioned as a possible candidate for the second vice presidency if Matías Lammens (Minister of Tourism and Sports) goes down to occupy a vowel. Another important actor in the negotiation with Marchi was Miguel Mastrosimone, the club’s secretary.

What they still could not resolve is the conflict with Ignacio Piatti, whose contract was unilaterally terminated in December. Nacho went to the union and at the moment he has no intention of reaching an agreement, so everything indicates that his situation will remain in the hands of the labor justice.

And the ball rolled in Bajo Flores

Diego Dabove’s team took to the field to meet for the first time in the preseason. The rival was Atlético Tucumán on the morning of the Nuevo Gasómetro. They were two duels of 30 minutes per time.

The first, among the headlines, was a 1-0 victory for the visit with both Ramiro Carrera. The eleven chosen by Dabove were: Monetti; Peruzzi, Gattoni, Donatti, Python; Sabella, Diego Rodríguez, Juan Ramírez; Ángel Romero, Di Santo and Uvita Fernandez.

The joy for Boedo’s team came in the second match, in which they won 3-1 with goals from Oscar Romero, Alexander Díaz and Nicolás Fernández. The Barcelona substitutes formed with: Devecchi; Herrera, Flores, Coloccini, Salazar; Rosané, Menossi; Julián Palacios, Oscar Romero, Rojas; and Díaz.

Great news was that Andrés Herrera, who recovered from the fibula fracture suffered by a kick from Ángel Romero, was able to carry out his first 30 minutes of play.