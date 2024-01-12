It's official! After several days of negotiations, San Lorenzo de Almagro confirmed in the last hours the arrival of the Colombian defender, Nicolas Hernandezwho leaves for Argentine football from Porto Alegre International.

The Colombian defender said yes and in a matter of minutes, those of Boedo They confirmed the operation for the 25-year-old defender.

I come to clarify the issue. Nicolas Hernandez is not bothered by being called the Butcher, he agrees with the nickname. I just didn't want the presentation #San Lorenzo out about that. No need to look for a new one. pic.twitter.com/mS9tsFQq7d — Roman (@RomanKotler) January 12, 2024

“Colombian Selection! San Lorenzo closed the incorporation of Nicolas Hernandez, who signed his contract until December 2024 together with the president Marcelo Moretti“, the Argentine club began by saying

And he added: “The left-handed central defender, 25 years old and 1.85 tall, comes from playing for Inter de Porto Alegre. He arrives free (after resigning a debt with his club of origin) and with the option of extension in favor of the CASLA. He was captain of Paranaense champion of the Sudamericana, finalist of the Liberators and called up to the Colombian team. “Welcome to Boedo, Parce!” the club mentioned on its social networks.

Hernández, after signing with the club, will join the squad this Friday and will join training this Saturday, according to the Argentine media. TyC Sports.

For its part, the media also stated that Hernandez He signed for three years with his new club.

The new defender arrives San Lorenzo after an excellent passage through Brazil, where he played with Atlético Paranaense and Internacional de Porto Alegre. He spent two years with the first club mentioned and knew how to win the South American Cup as captain.

In Colombia, the defender defended the colors of Real Santander, Independiente Santa Fe and Atlético Nacional, before his departure to Brazilian, where he earned his striking nickname. In 2023, the Brazilian media began to tell him 'the Colombian Butcher' for a terrible kick to Vitor Roque, current player Barcelona.

“My father told me that it was better to learn to control the ball barefoot. That way I would have greater sensitivity. I promised him that I would do it like no other. What really happened was that I didn't have money to buy cleats.” ✍️ Nicolás Hernández pic.twitter.com/XhTteB8JSi — Braidinha (@Rama_Cueervo) January 12, 2024

It should be noted that Hernandez, Although he will be able to join the practices, he is not authorized to play like the other reinforcements of the club due to the sanction that the club has due to the demand for Yeison Gordillo, Colombian who has not been paid significant money.

With information from Futbolred.

