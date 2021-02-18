San Lorenzo, with the Paraguayan twins Angel and Oscar Romero as starters, will seek the classification to the 16th today. final of the Argentina Cup against Liniers, a team that competes in the First D, in a commitment that should not represent a risk for the team led by Diego Dabove.

The match will be played at the José María Minella stadium, in Mar del Plata, starting at 9:10 p.m., with the refereeing by Lucas Comesaña and television by TyC Sports.

In case of equality after 90 minutes, penalties will be used.

The winner of this match will play in 16th place against Defensa y Justicia or Estudiantes de Buenos Aires.

Liniers, which they call “La Topadora”, is a First D team, founded in 1931, with its Juan Antonio Arias stadium located in San Justo, in the Buenos Aires party of La Matanza.

Last season he reached the final due to promotion to the First C but fell to Claypole (Boca’s future opponent in this Argentine Cup) 1-0 and then, in the reduced by the second promotion, he was left out in the semifinals against Atlas by drawing without goals and losing in the shots from the penalty spot.

Probable Formations

San Lorenzo: José Devecchi; Marcelo Herrera, Fabricio Coloccini, Alejandro Donatti and Gabriel Rojas; Óscar Romero, Lucas Menossi and Manuel Insaurralde; Ángel Romero, Alexander Díaz and Mariano Peralta Bauer. DT: Diego Dabove.

Liniers: Ignacio Díaz Peyrous; Rodrigo Di Motta, Thiago Monzón, Nahuel Pietrantonio and Rodrigo Barrios; Ignacio Sallaberry, Mateo Gridel, Lucas Scire and Maximiliano Orellana, Enzo Sotelo and Pedro Muné. DT: César Aguirre.

Source: Télam.