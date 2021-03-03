Although the current San Lorenzo coach, Diego Dabove, did not take it into account, in the next few hours the Cyclone squad will have a lesser variant in the middle of the field. The loss is that of Lucas Menossi who will go to add minutes elsewhere. Although they sought him out from the MLS and in some First Division teams, The truth is that an offer came to him from his previous club and he made the decision to go.

The destiny of Menossi will be Tigre, a club in which he was formed and was champion by the hand of Pipo Gorosito. Beyond his preference for the institution in which he grew up as a footballer, the truth is that Boedo’s cast still owes the Matador for the player pass. That is why they had a little more weight when negotiating and managed to close a loan with a purchase option. The amounts are still unknown, although it is known that Tinelli and company had promised to disburse a figure close to US $ 2,000,000, which they have not yet done.

The idea in the north of Buenos Aires is that one of the figures that led them to become champions – prior to the inevitable decline – return home to try to return the team to First. The big bet of this championship will be the return to the Professional Soccer League, which they played very well. He will surely end up defining himself in the coming days in a positive way for both the player and the two clubs. It is a matter of time and wait for some details to be polished for the arrival of the talented footballer to the Victoria team.