San Lorenzo continues to move fast and quietly in a busy passing market for Boedo’s club. Diego Dabove already has three incorporations under his command: Diego Braghieri, Jalil Elías and Lucas Melano. The last two joined on Friday and at this time will be signing their respective contracts. But the DT warned that he needed something more, a brand midfielder to have a replacement in the center circle taking into account the triple competition that his team will face. And this is where Yeison Gordillo appears.

This 28-year-old Colombian from Deportes Tolima had already been on Lucas Pusineri’s radar when he was at Independiente in 2020. But at that time, the conditions imposed by the Colombian club’s leadership were not within the reach of the Red. Now it is San Lorenzo who set his eyes on Gordillo and it seems that this time he is very close to playing in Argentine football.

“It is quite advanced, it is very possible that it can be closed”, entrusted a Barca voice that intervenes in the negotiations to Clarion. Optimism is great for Boedo. So much so that they hope that before Wednesday there will be positive news in this negotiation that entered its final stretch.

Gordillo is 28 years old and is the captain of Deportes Tolima. Photo: AFP

Tolima’s condition is to sell Gordillo; it will not be loaned. That is why the directors of San Lorenzo are defining with their Colombian peers what percentage they buy and at what price. It would be 80 percent. Figures have not transcended so far, although the Barça side are confident of being able to give Dabove another good news from the pass book.

Beyond incorporating Elias, who is a midfielder with mixed characteristics, the coach intends to have someone who will fight for the position of five with Diego Rodríguez. And Gordillo is the name that could become the fourth reinforcement shortly.

He is the captain of Deportes Tolima and his loss would be very sensitive for the coffee group. He is a stripped-down midfielder, who can quietly manage as a stopper or in a double five, as the furthest behind of the two midfielders.

With this San Lorenzo withdraws from the market? Dabove’s demands would be met; Anyway, the door should be left ajar to see if there is any possibility of adding one more man in the offensive sector.