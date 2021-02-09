While the talks continue their march with Deportes Tolima to try to reach a total agreement for the purchase of the central midfielder Yeison Gordillo, in San Lorenzo they went in depth parallel to another attacker and they closed the hiring of Franco Troyansky, from Unión, to loan until December.

Talleres de Córdoba was following in the footsteps of this 23-year-old forward (he will be 24 on March 6) and was already in talks with the Santa Fe club leadership. Some Cordoba media even took his arrival at the T for granted. But Diego Dabove insisted for him and Boedo gave him the pleasure and began negotiations that arrived at a happy ending for the DT of the Cyclone that in the next few hours he will have his fourth reinforcement on campus.

Troyansky had the promise of the Union managers of a way out before an accurate offer. That is why he did not participate in the preseason friendlies since his goodbye was imminent. Now that it has been defined that his future will be in San Lorenzo, he will soon be traveling to Buenos Aires to undergo the medical examination and sign until the end of the year with a charge of 200 thousand dollars and a purchase option that has not yet been disclosed, but that would be around the million dollars for half the pass.

Troyansky is 23 years old and arrives on loan to San Lorenzo from Unión. Photo: AFP

In the last season with the Tatengue jersey, Troyansky played 17 games in total and scored three goals. In his entire career, counting his performance at Olimpo (the club where he made his professional debut in 2016), he has accumulated 122 games and 20 goals converted.

He is not an area man and his qualities are offered rather as a second guitar in the offensive sector. That was exactly what Dabove was looking to strengthen up front and that is why he added Lucas Melano and now Troyansky. He already had Diego Braghieri on defense and Jalil Elías in the middle.

But Marcelo Tinelli and company do not lower their arms and will continue to speak for Gordillo, the five Colombian brand who want to feel complete in the face of the triple competition of 2021.

“San Lorenzo may make a formal offer. We do not sell percentages, we sell the entire pass and we only accept payment in cash, “said César Camargo, the son of the president and owner of Tolima, in dialogue with TyC Sports. And he described the captain of his team: “Gordillo is a bulldog, he is tireless. He is similar to Wilmar Barrios.” Will he have a Barça destiny?