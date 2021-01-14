The telephone conversation between Marcelo Tinelli and Diego Dabove was extensive and left both parties with great enthusiasm. That is why later progress was continued until reaching an agreement in principle so that San Lorenzo has a new technical director after the departure of Mariano Soso. Of course, there are still some details so that from Boedo they finish sealing the link and make official this 47-year-old from Banfila who will make his first experience as a DT in a great.

On the Barca side, every leadership voice that speaks outside the microphone on the coach issue remains cautious. And that has an explanation. In San Lorenzo they don’t want to have a problem with Argentinos Juniors, the former Dabove team, who unexpectedly resigned Tuesday.

“We will not move forward until it is formally disengaged”, they hold in the Cyclone. The relationship between Tinelli and Cristian Malaspina, president of the Bug, it’s very good. Dabove’s sudden goodbye was an icy bucket for those of La Paternal, who will have to look for a replacement to face the next Copa Libertadores. And that is why in San Lorenzo they want the corresponding steps to be taken to finish formally closing their technician.

Dabove must first arrange his formal separation from Argentinos Juniors to reach Boedo. Photo: Marcelo Carroll

“Dabove was among the top five or six best paid technicians in Argentina. He has an exit clause that is expensive. If someone resigns and resigns to pay it, it is very difficult for them to leave if they did not have something. Argentinos is bigger than any name, “said Malaspina in Paternal Passion. Problem at the door?

Tinelli will wait for the coach to sign his exit and only then will he shake his hand for the presentation photo. Once this happens (it can be a matter of hours or days) Dabove will start its cycle on Thursday, January 21 when the campus returns from vacation.

One of your first tasks will be to reorder a changing room that was broken after the last duel against Banfield, with the intern between the Romero brothers and the referents at their worst. Will there be a return? Can Dabove with his word solve a conflict that seems irremediable? Or will there inevitably be a debugging of players?