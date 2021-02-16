The winning debut in the Professional Soccer League Cup brought some tranquility to San Lorenzo, although the buzz continues in Bajo Flores, especially around the absence of Ángel and Oscar Romero in the starting lineup against Arsenal. In this regard, coach Diego Dabove confirmed that the decision to relegate the Paraguayan twins to the bank was based only on football criteria and warned that both will start Thursday in Mar del Plata against Liniers for the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup.

“There was no penance of any kind. It was a decision of mine that had to do only with the fact that it seemed to me that this was the best team for what I needed on Saturday. We work normally, there was no problem and on Thursday they will play, ”explained Dabove in an interview conducted on ESPN.

The coach acknowledged that the club leadership had informed him, during the first talks prior to his arrival, about the conflicts that had existed in the squad and that the Romeros had been the protagonists, and he guaranteed that during his tenure there would be no privileges for no player.

“The rules are the same for everyone and they are easy: whoever is better plays, whoever does things well has no problem, whoever does things outside of the rules that we lower will have some inconvenience. For now everyone is working well, complying with what we ask of them “, emphasized in former coach of Godoy Cruz and Argentinos Juniors, who stressed that” any problem group situation that appears must always be fixed indoors. “

Ángel and Oscar Romero were substitutes against Arsenal. They will be headlines on Thursday against Liniers for the Argentine Cup. (Photo: Juano Tesone)

Although he was satisfied with the performance of his team against Arsenal (“the game in the first half hour was very good, the intention is that those first 30 very good minutes will last longer”, he said), Dabove warned that will present a very different line-up on Thursday in Mar del Plata.

“The players ended up with a very important wear and tear from the effort the other day. In addition, the internal competition and the parity that exists in the group give us the possibility of rotating the entire team, ”he justified. In addition to the entry of the Romero brothers, the coach confirmed that Franco Troyansky and Alexander Díaz will start the attack in replacement of Nicolás Fernández and Franco Di Santo.

“This is a very even team. We have strengthened ourselves with people of hierarchy who enhance all the good we had. We want to find the best individual version of each one, that everyone feels important because at some point they will be important for the team. We have three competitions ahead of us and the idea is that they are all well ”, explained the coach.

Diego Dabove debuted with a victory at San Lorenzo. (Photo: Juano Tesone)

As for the possibility of adding some more reinforcement before the closing of the pass book, Dabove said that the negotiation for Colombian Yeison Steven Gordillo, a 28-year-old midfielder who works at Deportes Tolima, was well advanced. “It is practically closed. If nothing strange happens, the weekend will be in Buenos Aires ”, he assured.

In the event of his arrival, Gordillo will be the fifth reinforcement of the Cyclone for this season, after the arrivals of Diego Braghieri, Jalil Elías, Lucas Melano and Troyansky (in addition Manuel Insaurralde and José Devecchi returned after their loans at the Catholic University of Ecuador and Audax Italiano respectively).

These hires were not enough to appease the spirits of some San Lorenzo supporters, who question President Marcelo Tinelli for this, as well as the sale or transfer of some youths (such as the Matías brothers and Julián Palacios), the economic situation of the club and the delay in the construction of the new stadium in Boedo.

Monday night, #AndateTinelli was trending on Twitter. Through that social network, some fans invited to participate in a call this Tuesday at noon in the Sports City, where the team trained, to express their discontent. In the end no one appeared.