Diego Dabove’s San Lorenzo is taking shape. The preseason continues its course with the focus on the physical, but warming up the engines for next week’s friendlies: on Wednesday February 2 with Atlético Tucumán and on Saturday 6 against Arsenal. By that time, the DT will already have one of the reinforcements available: Diego Braghieri arrived this Thursday morning, signed his bond as a free player for two years and in the afternoon he already did his first training session at the Ciudad Deportiva. But in these hours there will be more news since the second new face is about to fall. This is the central midfielder Jalil Elías, from Godoy Cruz.

The Barça leadership is moving fast in a recess that does not leave time for time. The start of the official competition will take place in just two weeks and Marcelo Tinelli together with the Technical Secretariat try to fulfill the requests of the new coach so that he can work as soon as possible with everyone together.

Jalil Elias (10), from Godoy Cruz, a step away from San Lorenzo. Photo: EFE

And from one moment to another another incorporation could be resolved. The details are being finalized so that Jalil Elías arrives on loan from Mendoza with a purchase option that has not yet transpired (they are filing the number). “It is very close”, confirm both from the Boedo club and from the environment of this 23-year-old midfielder. The number of your contract is agreed by word of mouth.

Of course, if it closes this Friday, we will have to wait for Elías to recover from the coronavirus since he was positive and remains isolated until he complies with the indicated protocol.

Dabove knows him from his time at Godoy Cruz and it was the first name he threw on the table for the post when he sat with the popes crows. And in the Cyclone they see him as a footballer with a great present (with a very high average of effective passes in the middle of the field and in three quarters) and with reselling power due to his young age in case of making use of the option that is available.

With Elías San Lorenzo you withdraw from the market? In principle, basic needs would be covered, although the door will remain ajar in case any possibility arises in the attack. The DT assured in his presentation that he is not looking for a center forward. That is why the idea would be to see the chance of some extreme, as long as the wallet is not peeled.