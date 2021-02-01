In this preseason extra small, the physical set-up will leave more room this week for the football minutes, necessary in any preparation to start the competition in less than 15 days. And in San Lorenzo, Diego Dabove has already chosen his first team: the biggest news is that it does not include Oscar Romero in the middle and puts the boy Alexis Sabella, a mixed flyer.

The ball will roll again from this Tuesday for the Cyclone. At 9 o’clock he will face his first friendly, against Atlético Tucumán in the Ciudad Deportiva. And a day before, the Barcelona coach tried a formation for the first time since his cycle began, which is the one that will face this first duel.

Oscar Romero will not be a starter at the start of the Dabove era. Photo: San Lorenzo

There are no surprises in the chosen tactical system: 4-3-3, which can turn to 4-2-3-1 if the meeting process requires it. In this sense, Dabove will continue hand in hand with the schemes that worked for him in Godoy Cruz and Argentinos Juniors.

What names did you choose to start your era? Fernando Monetti will be the goalkeeper. The line of four defenders will be made up of the same ones who acted with Mariano Soso: Gino Peruzzi, Federico Gattoni, Alejandro Donatti (Diego Braghieri joined later and must get ready) and Bruno Pittón. Diego Rodríguez will be the positional midfielder, while the kid Sabella will appear as inside right and Juan Ramírez will continue on the left.

Up, Ángel Romero will be the right winger, Franco Di Santo will be the nine from the area and Nicolás Fernández will be on the left wing of the attack. This allows you when Di Santo moves and leaves the area, Uvita can occupy that space by getting between rival centrals.

Alexis Sabella, the youth that the coach of San Lorenzo is betting on. Photo: San Lorenzo

And Oscar Romero? Already in the last semester he had been losing level and that had caused him to be in the bank on the last date before Banfield. Dabove, for the time being at least, will keep him between the relays.

The first eleven of the new San Lorenzo coach are ready and they hope to make their debut against the Dean and then, this Saturday, face Arsenal in the second friendly that warms up the engines in the pre-official competitions.