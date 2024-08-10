San Lorenzo, because August 10th is the night of ‘shooting stars’

“San Lorenzo, I know why so many stars burn and fall in the calm air, why such great tears sparkle in the concave sky…”, wrote Giovanni Pascoli in his X Agosto. Then as now on the night of August 10th, we looked at the sky, believing it to be a little more special than other days.

San Lorenzo, why is it August 10th

The story is not the happiest as it is linked to the martyrdom of San Lorenzo, burned on the night of August 10. Tradition has it that the embers of his sacrifice recalled the twinkling of the stars in the sky.

San Lorenzo, can you actually see shooting stars?

Tradition has it that on this night you look at the sky, looking for the ‘tears of San Lorenzo’ and make a wish when you see one. But what are they really? In the month of August, the Earth’s orbit encounters the famous Perseid meteor shower. For this reason, on August 10th it is possible to observe the phenomenon of the so-called ‘shooting stars’ (i.e. meteors), but in reality the best moment – in which it is actually possible to see up to a hundred light trails every hour – coincides with the night of August 12th

This is the most anticipated event of the astronomical summer, a unique opportunity to enjoy observing the sky. In August, for example, it is also possible to admire Mars and Jupiter, in the second part of the night: both planets are in the constellation of Taurus, where they will be protagonists of a beautiful conjunction in the hours preceding the dawn of August 14.