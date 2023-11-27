On the night of Monday, November 27, what was expected was confirmed: Boca Juniors will not be part of the 2024 Copa Libertadores. The team led by Mariano Herrón today needed a long combination of results to dream but the illusions were quickly dashed. halfway since San Lorenzo beat Central Córdoba, on the last date of the regular phase of the Argentine tournament.
As a consolation, the Xeneizes will compete in the next edition of the Copa Sudamericana. Although it seems like a little taste for the last finalist of the Libertadores.
Why does Boca Juniors no longer have the chance to qualify for the 2024 Copa Libertadores?
On Sunday the 26th, Boca had beaten Godoy Cruz 2 to 1 on the last day of the regular phase. In this way, Xeneize had finished fifth with 62 points. However, San Lorenzo’s victory (2 to 0 against Central Córdoba) placed it in fourth place with 64 units, relegating Tomba to fifth place.. Therefore, there is only a chance that a place will open if River or Rosario Central win the League Cup. But that place belongs to the fifth, precisely the Bodeguero.
This Sunday, the presidential elections will be held in Boca. On the side of the ruling party, Juan Román Riquelme. On the opposition side, Andrés Ibarra, with the support of Mauricio Macri. Will Román be able to prevail despite this recent blow?
