Diego Dabove smiles. Beyond not having started with a victory in his first friendly, he is assembling the squad he is looking for with the reinforcements that are confirmed one by one. The first was the central defender Diego Braghieri to add experience in the background and in the locker room. Now he fastened the central midfielder he was looking for: Jalil Elías is a new San Lorenzo player, who acquired half of his pass. Not satisfied with that, he is about to close the striker Lucas Melano, who would arrive free.

Elias was the first name that Dabove threw on the table in the first talks with Marcelo Tinelli and the Technical Secretariat. He had made it a priority. He is a midfielder that he considers complete, with game and character, and with a fair age: 24 years. He knows him very well from his time at Godoy Cruz in 2018.

After several days of negotiations and with the key intervention of Juan Cruz Oller, representative of Elías and I confess a fan of the Cyclone, the operation ended positively in the last hours and the footballers will set foot in Buenos Aires at this time (on the afternoon of this Wednesday he was traveling in his private car).

Lucas Melano is one step away from reaching San Lorenzo. Photo: AFP

In exchange for 50 percent of the steering wheel, the Tomba he keeps 70 percent of the kid Gianluca Ferrari, who was on loan at the Cuyo club. This Thursday it will be the turn of the medical check-up and then join the preseason with the rest of the Barça squad, which this Saturday will face their second friendly: against Arsenal.

There are no two without three, they say in Boedo. And that is why while Elías was being signed, they were advancing in parallel for an attacker. It is about Lucas Melano, 27, who was working at Atlético Tucumán.

Dabove believed that the center-forward position was covered, but that he needed to add one from the outside. Melano is a name that interested him and that’s why he hit the gas. The forward, who knew how to be champion of the 2013 South American Cup with Lanús, will leave the Dean to sign for 3 years with San Lorenzo.

In return, Atlético will receive the loan until December, free of charge and without a fixed purchase option, from Santiago Vergini, a defender who was not taken into account in the blue and red box. Details remain, but everything is on track to be resolved this week.

Fernando Belluschi’s claim

One of the many players who claimed old debts after passing through San Lorenzo is Fernando Belluschi. This week, the Barça leadership managed to seal a profitable agreement by making a package with the vast majority of debts that had been channeled through the footballers’ union. But Belluschi preferred to do it privately.

Belluschi’s environment denied any agreement. Photo: @SanLorenzo.

From Boedo’s club they assured that they had reached an agreement with the attacking midfielder. However, from their environment they were in charge of denying this version to Clarion. In addition, they ensure that everything is in the hands of commercial justice, which has already issued a sentence in favor of the player that was appealed by the Cyclone.

Belluschi’s claim was initiated by seven checks that were rejected and that include a total figure of 12 million pesos plus the corresponding interest. At the moment there was no agreement and the judicial process continues its course. In addition, Belluschi prepares a second claim for another five checks that he was unable to cash.