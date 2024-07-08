St. Lawrence by the Sea – A 15 year old girl from the province of Monza and Brianza ended up in hospital last night due to alcohol poisoning. It happened in San Lorenzo al marein the province of Imperia.

Given her conditions, the medical personnel who intervened decided to take her to the hospital in Imperia. The incident is now being investigated by carabinieri.

The investigations aim to understand if the girl drank in some public place that served alcohol, in violation of the law, or elsewhere. With the arrival of the summer season throughout the province interventions for alcohol abuse have increased and some of them concern minors.