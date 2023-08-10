San Lorenzo 2023, the ideal time to roll your eyes is before dawn on August 13

Today August 10th it is the night of San Lorenzo 2023, one of the most anticipated events of the summer in which you can admire the shooting stars. In fact, the date coincides with the maximum peak of the meteor shower Perseidsalso known as Tears of San Lorenzo. Shooting stars are born from the dust and debris released by the comet Swift-Tuttleknown since ancient times but classified only in 1862.

San Lorenzo 2023, when and where to see shooting stars

San Lorenzo 2023 it’s officially August 10 but according to the astrophysicist Gianluca Masiscientific director of the Virtual Telescope Projectthe best days to admire the sky are between11 and 13 August and more precisely before dawn on Sunday.

The Virtual Telescope Project will broadcast a live stream at 3:30 on August 13 and explains in the dedicated observation guide that “in the second part of the night there is a significant increase in meteoric activity, since at dawn the observer is on the part of the Earth advancing along its orbit towards the cometary dust, therefore it is as if it were seeing from the ‘windshield’ and not from the ‘rear window’ of our Planet”.

The best places to fully enjoy the night of San Lorenzo 2023 they are those away from cities and artificial lights such as hill and mountain meadows, remote beaches and the like.

