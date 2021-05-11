After the complaint of a councilor, the vice president of the PRO in the province of San Juan, Gimena Martinazzo, admitted to having received for a year 20% of the income of four councilors of his party who were made to sign blank documents (promissory notes) as a “guarantee” of that contribution.

The case aired at the end of April was updated again due to the complaint that in Corrientes involved in the last week the national deputy of the UCR Estela Regidor, after audios were broadcast that he collected 40 thousand pesos from each of his advisers in Congress.

The deputy asked for license in the Chamber until his situation is clarified, which this Monday he rectified to “without pay.” But also, the head of the national PRO, Patricia bullrich, visited Corrientes to present his book and spoke of an “exemplary” sanction against what was acted by Regidor.

That’s why in San Juan, the inside of the PRO turned red hot again and Martinazzo’s opponents argue that rigorous action must also be taken in his case, which is being investigated by the party disciplinary court.

In San Juan there is a lot of swell within the PRO, which was divided by the political and personal fight between Martinazzo and the national deputy Eduardo Cáceres, who were a couple, after she denounced him for gender violence. Cáceres publicly defended himself against what he says is a false complaint. The leadership of the Pro de San Juan split between the two leaders.

Furthermore, if Cáceres had to resign from his bench, his replacement who followed him on the list would be Martinazzo herself.

The current judicial situation is that Cáceres was processed in record time for injuries aggravated by the bond, by Judge Federico Rodríguez. His relatives say he is confident of reversing that “untenable” decision in the appeals court, which already has the case.

Cáceres publicly assured that the judge did not take into account evidence offered in his defense and camera records that cast doubt on the statement given by Martinazzo. He even argued that the injuries that the leader showed could be from an aesthetic treatment that was carried out hours before the complaint. Martinazzo insists that there was violence and the deputy’s alleged impunity.

With the Pro leadership fractured, Martinazzo was denounced by the councilor Verónica Benedetto for keeping a percentage of the salary of four councilors of Rawson (department of the south central San Juan), where Martinazzo was a candidate for mayor. Each mayor earned 162 thousand pesos a month.

After an initial silence, Martinazzo admitted to Sarmiento radio: “I don’t remember (how much money), it was a 20% contribution for a year.”

– Why blank documents?, She was asked.

– You have to give a guarantee of something … which was never intended to do anything with those documents but to do it in a formal way.

He assured that it is a “Common practice in politics”, and that they seek to harm her, although close to Cáceres they maintain that it is a crime of “concussion” provided for in the Penal Code.

Bill

The Pro de San Juan scandal expanded because Cáceres, unlike other legislators with complaints (for sexual abuse in these cases) who called for silence (such as senators Juan Carlos Marino of the UCR, who was dismissed but had to resign in the meantime the vice presidency of the chamber; or the Kirchnerist José Alperovich, still with a request for a license), did not remain silent.

He also put together a project, the “Alejo Law” (for the young Alejo Oroño, murdered by his partner) in favor of a equal treatment of genders in situations of violence, so that men can defend themselves against violent women, false reports of violence that socially stigmatize (and have caused suicides), and other psychological violence that a percentage of women exert in conflictive separations, such as preventing contact with their children.

Official figures from the Office of Domestic Violence (OVD) of the Supreme Court, in 2020, indicate that 23% of the people reported for violence were women.