The government of San Juan advances in the creation of the “Alert Brenda”, a bill that contemplates the creation of a system to search for missing persons and that will be taken to the Legislature in the coming days.

In recent days, the Secretary of Security of San Juan worked on this project, which it’s already written and that it will arrive in the legislature shortly.

Specifically, the objective of the authorities is train police officers in taking complaints by missing persons, in order to gather as much information as possible.

In parallel, will enhance the dissemination of data: to the communication media, social networks and messaging services will be added.

“We seek that when the complaint is received, data of all kinds are provided that allow the citizen to individualize the person, that a current and legible photo is required, with a pre-established form. For this we are going to train the police,” explained the secretary of security, Carlos Munisaga, to the Cuyo’s diary.

For his part, Governor Sergio Uñac will present it this Thursday before Brenda Requena’s mother, who gave the name to the initiative after being murdered by her husband on July 11, 2019 in Albardón.

That day, Diego Álvarez (28) strangled, butchered and burned to his partner after meeting him with another man, who fled in his car when discovered.

“I saw her kneeling while her husband beat her pineapples on the face ”, the lover told Justice and then he repeated it in statements with the site San Juan 8.

When he was cornered, Álvarez confessed in Courts to have killed his wife, although he alleged loss of memory.

“It was strong for him to admit that he killed my daughter. I don’t understand why you say you have loopholes in your mind, having strangled her, having done it so atrocious. I wanted him to look me in the face and tell me why he did it, but after hearing him at the trial, there is nothing more to hear from him, ”stated Brenda’s mother.

While, the trial for the femicide in question began on June 3, while Álvarez is accused of “homicide aggravated by the relationship and gender violence.”

The lawyer María Filomena Noriega is part of the complaint. On the other hand, doctors Miguel Dávila Saffe, Víctor Muñoz Carpino and Juan Bautista Bueno make up the court in charge of the case.

DB