If there is a goal #Quakes74 there is a goal by Cristián Espinozapic.twitter.com/u5VCHRaw4s — The Football of the North (@EFDNok) August 21, 2023

— Sergio Córdova entered at 76′ and scored a goal with the Vancouver Whitecaps who beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 4-2 for matchday 26 of the MLS. — It is the second goal of the Venezuelan in the tournament and marks for the second consecutive date.pic.twitter.com/lZqbGW4RxM — Vinotinto Report 🇻🇪 (@InformVinotinto) July 16, 2023

There is no doubt that the quakes They have found a real gem in the South American and fans can expect much more from the ‘Brazilian Wall’.

it’s possible Daniel be a factor for The Californian Classic.

Given the casualties, they brought in the English striker Billy Sharpto the Colombian end Michael Barrios and the Japanese defender Maya Yoshidawho could debut on Saturday against Chicago Fire.

“It has given us some time to integrate them. So that they understand our game model, our principles, things like that, what we play for, with and without the ball. It has given us some time and they are going to help us, without a doubt”said greg vanney.