The League Cup 2023 fell behind with the championship inter miami. The teams of the MLS They are already focused on the local tournament, resuming actions since last week. Now, next Wednesday August 30th comes another edition of the california classic when the San Jose Earthquakes receive the Los Angeles Galaxy in it PayPal Park.
Prior to this crash Earthquake was measured at Sporting Kansas City in it Children’s Mercy Park. Previously, the boys in blue they hit the Vancouver Whitecaps by the minimum of the Argentine Christian Espinoza on Canadian soil. The team is fifth in the western conference with 35 points.
On the other hand, the galactic they come to receive the Chicago Fire in it Dignity Health Sports Park. It should be remembered that the Californians lost their two games in the League Cupone of them before Vancouver Whitecapswho before the tournament also defeated them 4-2 in the MLSwith the Uruguayan Gaston Brugman and Marky Delgado scoring, while the French chris mavinga was expelled, losing the match against The Fire. those of greg vanney they are penultimate of the western conference with 22 points.
When? Wednesday, August 30
Place: San Jose, California
Stadium: PayPal Park
Schedule: 8:30 p.m. (Mexico)
Channel: Apple TV
Online streaming: Apple TV MLS Season Pass
If there is a player who has shone at the club in recent matches, it is the Brazilian goalkeeper Diego de Sousaex International Porto Alegre. Against the Caps He made seven spectacular saves, securing the victory for his club, as well as earning a place in the ‘Team of the Week’ of the MLS.
There is no doubt that the quakes They have found a real gem in the South American and fans can expect much more from the ‘Brazilian Wall’.
it’s possible Daniel be a factor for The Californian Classic.
Goalie: Daniel Sousa
defenses: Tanner Beason, Josenildo Rodrigues, Miguel Trauco, Carlos Akapo
midfielders: Michael Baldisimo, Carlos Gruezo, Jamiro Monteiro
strikers: Jeremy Ebobisse, Cade Cowell, Cristian Espinoza
substitutes: Jonathan Mensah, Niko Tsarkis, Ayo Akinola, Paul Marie, Benjamin Kikanovic, Matthew Hope, Daniel Munie, JT Marcinkowski, Tommy Thompson
It should be remembered that the team lost the Mexican captain and striker Javier Hernandez due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in early June. Added to this, they also have the loss of the Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres, who will be out for three to five months due to a knee fracture. The holding midfielder should not be forgotten either. Gaston Brugmannwho ended up with a torn meniscus in the League Cup.
Given the casualties, they brought in the English striker Billy Sharpto the Colombian end Michael Barrios and the Japanese defender Maya Yoshidawho could debut on Saturday against Chicago Fire.
“It has given us some time to integrate them. So that they understand our game model, our principles, things like that, what we play for, with and without the ball. It has given us some time and they are going to help us, without a doubt”said greg vanney.
Goalie: Nokav Mikovic
defenses: Tony Alfaro, Jalen Neal, Julian Aude, Lucas Calegari
midfielders: Riqui Puig, Orio Rosell, Daniel Aguirre
strikers: Douglas Costa, Tyler Boyd, Dejan Jovelijic
substitutes: Raheem Edwards, Billy Sharp, Kelvin Leerdam, Maya Yoshida, Efraín Álvarez, Michel Barrios, Memo Rodríguez, Jonathan Klinsmann, Giono Vivi, Eriq Zavaleta, Preston Judd, Chris Mavinga, Adam Saldaña, Jonathan Bond
San Jose 3-2 LA Galaxy
