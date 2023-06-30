This weekend one of the most attractive matches in Major League Soccer will be taking place, when the F.C. Dallas face the LAFC.
The Dallas team comes from losing 3-0 against Austin, a team that gave the surprise and entered the field of Q2 Stadium to get the three points. With this defeat, the club F.C. Dallas he stayed in seventh place with 26 points.
For its part, the LAFC squad lost 3-2 against the Vancouver Whitecaps, remaining in second place in the Western Conference with 32 points,
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, FOX Network, FOX Sports (USA); MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV,ESPN (Latin America).
Goalie: M.Paes
Defenses: G. Jesus, S. Ibeagha, N. Tafari, M. Farfán
Media: C. Smith, F. Quignón, E. Cerrillo, S. Junqua
Forward: H. Endeley and A. Velasco
Goalie: J. McCarthy
Defenses: Hollingshead, Maldonado, Sanchez, Palacios
Media: Cifuentes, Crisostomo, Bogusz
Forwards: Biuk, Carlos Vela and Bouanga
F.C. Dallas 0-1 LFC
