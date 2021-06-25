MLS continues its march and this time the Galaxy from ‘Chicharito Hernandez will visit San Jose Earthquakes, the last team they faced before the international break in the middle of the season, so the team Matías Almeyda he hopes to get revenge after losing 1-0 almost a month ago.
The sensations are not very positive for Saint Joseph, as they arrive after a resounding 5-0 win against Orlando City Tuesday and the situation in the Western conference begins to complicate, especially if they do not get a good result against Los Angeles Galaxy.
On the other hand, the Los Angeles painting directed by Gregg vanney comes with a last-minute 2-1 win Vancouver Whitecaps, in the goalscoring return of Javier Hernandez, so confidence seems to be on his side, especially for marching at the top of the table.
Then we leave you everything so that you do not miss the meeting, the schedule, where to watch the live broadcast on television in Mexico and the United States, online streaming, lineups and forecast.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Italy vs. Austria | Schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico, USA and South America, online streaming and line-ups
Everything you need to know to not miss anything from the round of 16 match of the Eurocup that faces Italy with Austria, schedule, TV and line-ups
Sporting KS vs LAFC: Schedule, where to watch live on TV, streaming, lineups and forecast
The preview of Sporting KS vs LAFC of Major League Soccer
Wales-Denmark: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and line-ups
Once the group stage of Euro 2020 is over, it’s the turn of the round of 16. The first of the 8 matches to be played will be the one facing Ga
Croatia vs. Scotland | Schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico, USA and South America, online streaming and line-ups
Everything you need to know so you don’t miss out on the Euro Cup game between Croatia and Scotland: schedule, TV channel …
San Jose Earthquakes will receive Los Angeles Galaxy on the court of PayPal Park, located in San Jose, California. The commitment will be this Saturday June 26 at 19:00 hours in local time and 9:00 p.m., in the time of central Mexico.
Mexico: ESPN 2, ESPN Play
USA: ESPN, ESPN Deportes +, Sirius XM FC
Canada: DAZN
The official online streaming for Mexico can be enjoyed through ESPN Play, as long as you have an account registered through pay TV. Otherwise, Pirlo TV remains as an alternative.
Possible Galaxy lineup to host the San José Earthquakes:
Jonathan Bond;
Julián Araújo, Séga Coulibaly, Nick DePuy, Jorge Villafaña;
Sacha Kljestan, Sebastian Lletget;
Kévin Cabral, Efraín Álvarez, Samuel Grandsir;
Chicharito
Possible San José Earthquakes lineup to face the Galaxy:
JT Marcinkowski;
Tommy Thompson, Florian Jungwirth, Oswaldo Alanís, Paul Marie;
Jackson Yueill, Eric Remedi;
Cristian Espinoza, Wondolowski, Carlos Fierro;
Cade cowell
This is one of the most repetitive matches in MLS history and also one of the most even statistically. They add 130 games between them, with 35 victories for the Galaxy, 31 for San José and 17 draws.
The situation becomes serious if the four confrontations they held during 2020 are taken into account, since only one could win the Los Angeles team, they took two defeats and a draw, but in general it is usually a game that, regardless of the football context , the result usually goes anywhere.
Today the football moment is focused on Galaxy, but away from home the situation is not very promising, in addition to the urgency on the part of Saint Joseph to add points.
LA Galaxy 2-2 SJ Earthquakes
For more than Carlos Alberto Pérez, Also follow him on Twitter as @CarlosAlbertoPG!
Leave a Reply