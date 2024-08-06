Club Necaxa advanced to the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2024after finishing in first place in Group F and therefore will face the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer from PayPal Park in San Jose, California, Canada.
The Aguascalientes team advanced to the next round after losing to Minnesota United and defeat the Seattle Sounders For its part, the Californian team finished second in Group B, surpassed by Los Angeles Galaxy.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between interleague clubs.
City: San Jose, California, United States.
Stadium: PayPal Park
Date: August 9
Schedule: To be confirmed
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (US) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
LA Galaxy
|
1-2 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Chivas
|
1-1 E
|
Leagues Cup
|
Minnesota
|
2-0 D
|
MLS
|
Houston Dynamo
|
0-1 D
|
MLS
|
Sporting KC
|
1-2 D
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Seattle Sounders
|
1-3 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Minnesota United
|
0-1 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Lion
|
1-1 E
|
Liga MX
|
Monterrey
|
0-1 D
|
Liga MX
|
Puebla
|
4-1 V
|
Liga MX
SJ Earthquakes will have the return of Niko Tsakiris and Medina Crossafter their participation in the Concacaf Pre-World Cup, after the final was played last weekend.
The Rays defeated the team with authority Seattle Sounders as visitors by beating them 1-3 and thus were able to advance to the next round of the tournament.
San Jose Earthquakes: William Yarbrough; Benji Kikanović, Rodrigues, Tanner Beason, Vitor; Jackson Yueill, Carlos Gruezo; Cristian Espinoza, Hernán López, Amahl Pellegrino, Ebobisse.
Necaxa: Ezequiel Unsain; Diego Gomez, Alan Montes, Agustin Oliveros, Jesus Alcantar; Fernando Arce, Agustin Palavecino; Bryan Garnica, Jose Paradela, Raul Sandoval, Diber Changing
San Jose Earhquakes 2-2 Necaxa
More news about the Leagues Cup
