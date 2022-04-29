The third of the three sculptural groups in the Plaza de la Igualdad Ana Orantes, in San Javier, covered with plastic before the inauguration. / MF

“This work has been a great gift,” celebrate Pilar Larrotcha and Sonia de la Iglesia, creators of Paparajote and authors of the three-piece sculpture set that, starting tomorrow, Saturday 30, at 11:30 a.m., will remind neighbors and visitors that “the The challenge is to achieve equality” walking together “men and women, companies and institutions”, defends the Councilor for Women and Equality of San Javier, Ana Belén Martínez. The three, together with the municipal technician Alicia Balsalobre, are the architects of this initiative which, included in the San Javier Sum for Equality project, “is the first square dedicated to equality in the Region,” says Ana Belén Martínez.

Under the name of Plaza de la Igualdad Ana Orantes, this project pays homage to that brave woman, who in 1997 dared to speak of the hell she had experienced due to sexist violence. Her tragic murder at the hands of her ex-husband 13 days later marked a milestone from which a social, political and legislative movement emerged that made gender-based violence visible and promoted awareness and the first necessary changes in Spanish society.

Now, 25 years later, the three sculptural ensembles that will house this roundabout –at the confluence of Calle Neptuno and Avenida de La Unión– go one step further to honor women abused by their partners “telling a positive story, to being able to move towards equality as something not so utopian”, explains Larrotcha. The three sculptures, in polychrome wood, take the “monster, the executioner” out onto the street: smaller, with straight shapes and harsh colors; the aggressor in a silent war until he explodes in death, who tries to transmit the anguish of the process of fear and violence that he sows in his own home », the authors explain.

The reflection, between different people (also children as victims of pain) who face each other, centers the second group of sculptures and invites “to think seriously about violence and to become aware that gender cannot determine the future of any person,” says Pilar. Lastly, ‘Igualdad’, «the largest set –4 m high–, with more rounded, organic and harmonious shapes, and led by an empowered woman, places women, men, boys and girls together outlining a smile and walking in the same direction to achieve an egalitarian society”, describe the creators.

The inauguration of the roundabout, which will be attended by two of Ana Orantes’ children, in addition to the mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo, and the Minister of Women and Equality, Isabel Franco, has brought together companies, citizens and institutions. But, in addition, it is only the first step of this initiative, which will be part of the ‘Ruta de la Igualdad’ through outstanding women in history and designed by and for schoolchildren in the municipality.

“This roundabout, in which we were planting the flowers of the Women’s Day events, has become a symbol of San Javier’s determined commitment to education to meet the challenge of an egalitarian society,” Councilor Ana proudly summarizes Bethlehem Martinez.