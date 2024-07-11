Friday, July 12, 2024, 02:00











The real estate portal Idealista has published the ranking of the areas of Spain with the highest demand for rentals in the second quarter of 2024, among which are San Javier in 40th place, Murcia in 59th place, La Manga del Mar Menor in 68th place, Cartagena in 70th place and Águilas in 96th place. Regarding the average rental price in the most sought-after areas of Spain, La Manga del Mar Menor is in 45th place, at 987 euros per month; followed by Águilas in 56th place, at 865 euros per month; Murcia in 76th place, at 759 euros per month; Cartagena in 77th place, at 753 euros per month; and Águilas in 85th place, at 713 euros per month.

The towns analysed in this study have a wide range of adverts on idealista (around 1,400 between sales and rentals) during the analysed quarter, according to sources from the real estate portal in a statement.

Five of the ten most popular locations in Spain for finding a rental apartment during the second quarter of the year are in the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona, ​​including the Catalan capital. According to the Idealista study, Hospitalet de Llobregat leads the relative demand for rentals between April and June, followed by Badalona and Vitoria, the first provincial capital on the list. After them, Terrassa, Manresa and Sabadell complete this Barcelona quintet, all of them ahead of Barcelona (8).

Also in this ‘top 10’ are the Madrid town of Alcalá de Henares and two cities in Tarragona, Salou and Reus, which stand out ahead of the city of Tarragona, according to sources from idealista in a statement.

Vitoria (3) and Barcelona (8) are the only provincial capitals that appear among the ten most in-demand towns for finding a rental, although they practically occupy the next step of the towns with the greatest pressure of demand on the existing supply of rental housing, such as Palma (11), Tarragona (12), Madrid (15), Zaragoza (16), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (17), Malaga (18) or Lleida (20).