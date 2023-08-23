Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 00:49



The innovative cultural proposal ‘Al Aire’ will bring together various artistic events on September 14, 15, 16 and 17 in the municipality of San Javier. Music, conferences, fashion and small format performing arts to enrich the cultural fabric in urban spaces and emblematic buildings as a backdrop, as announced yesterday by the local government. ‘Al Aire’ comes from the symbolism of the air in San Javier, an element rooted in its essence. The municipality, which is promoted as ‘Air and Space City’ for hosting the General Air Academy and the old regional airport at another time, stands as a meeting point for various artistic disciplines. The Mediterranean winds, Mistral, Gregal, Siroco and Levante, will be the pillars of ‘Al Aire’.

‘Gregal’ will present small-format performing arts, providing a window into the most avant-garde proposals. New theatrical initiatives in a fresh and stimulating format. On Thursday, September 14, the contemporary theater company Teatro de lo Ausente will be the protagonist of this first action at the Santiago de la Ribera Cultural Center.

‘Levante’ includes open-air concerts and musical proposals of high cultural relevance and will offer musical proposals that encompass both tradition and modernity. Music will become a cultural link that connects generations and styles, enriching the experience of attendees. In this first edition, the festival will feature Amor Tempura and Maestro Espada on September 15 at the Temple Pinada de San Blas.

‘Mistral’ will group fashion and design as a creative expression. The Plaza de España in San Javier will be the location where Leonor Pando will present a collection inspired by the sea. In the ‘Mistral’ space, fashion will take center stage, exhibiting and promoting the creative heritage associated with design. Through a public parade, San Javier will consolidate “as a benchmark in the field of fashion in the Mar Menor region.”

‘Siroco’ will bring together emerging artistic conferences and knowledge. ‘The woman and the sea’ is the theme chosen for the premiere of ‘Siroco’, which will offer a space for learning and exchanging ideas. Conferences, training actions and exhibitions will allow attendees to immerse themselves in new artistic trends and share knowledge with experts in design and contemporary artistic languages.

‘Al Aire’ promises to be a unique event that celebrates the cultural and artistic diversity of San Javier, according to the mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo, while promoting its brand as ‘City of Air and Space’. The fusion of music, fashion, conferences and performing arts will enrich the cultural panorama and create a space for meeting and reflection for artists and art lovers.