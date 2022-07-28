The great festival of electronic and urban music in San Javier, FAN FUTURA FEST, celebrated this Thursday the first of its great days. After the musical warm-up this week with concerts on the CRC stage, located on the Esplanade of Barnuevo (Santiago de la Ribera), the other two stages opened this Thursday: Estrella de Levante and Elf Bar, at the San Javier Sports Center.

A crowded audience eager to party accompanied the twenty artists who attended the festival, in which established names in international music share space with emerging artists who should not be out of sight in case the director’s predictions come true of the festival, Álvaro Vargas: “More than 70% of the artists on the poster are going to be much higher in two or three years,” he told LA VERDAD.

This Thursday was the day to enjoy the house music group Mainline Magic Orchestra, the experimentation of Ralphie Choo, the greatness -what its name means in some South American tribes- of El IMA, the music faithful to its principles of Israel B and the advanced electronica with music rooted in the Andalusian tradition of Califato 3/4, among others.