The mayor of San Isidro, Gustavo Posse, and the ambassador of Israel in Argentina, Galit Ronen, met in order to advance in cooperation agreements so that the municipality can access treatments with innovative technologies that work against Covid-19. The possibility of carrying out the Israeli vaccine test in San Isidro is also being analyzed.

The meeting sought to advance in cooperation mechanisms so that San Isidro has a remote respiratory control system that shortens the time of contact and supervision between health professionals and patients; Another point was the augmented respiration technology that allows avoiding the use of mechanical ventilation until it is necessary, taking into account that it directly oxygenates the blood and even avoids the risk of an induced coma.

In addition, they addressed new therapies for the rehabilitation of the respiratory system of patients who had SARS-Cov-2.

“This was the first step and we are on our way to get things done. The virus prevents us but at the same time pushes us to look for ways to cooperate with Argentina. It was a positive meeting and hopefully we can continue to move forward, ”said Ronen, a highly experienced diplomat.

Regarding the Brilife vaccine – developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research and Hadassah University Hospital – which is about to start phase III, Ronen indicated that “They are analyzing various places and that one of them is Argentina, in San Isidro.”

For his part, Posse highlighted Israel’s successful immunization model. “They managed to block most of the transmission, a threshold of herd immunity with high vaccination rates and great citizen discipline ”, he valued.

And he remarked: “San Isidro had an exchange meeting with a world power in matters of research and advances in the medical industry. We made contacts so that guide us in the search for innovative technologies that improve health care for neighbors”.

Also, the possibility of carrying out exchanges of resident doctors of different specialties to strengthen professional training and technological vision.

The meeting held at the Israeli embassy was also attended by the political advisor, Adam Leven; and the Chief of Epidemiology of the Municipality of San Isidro, Bárbara Broese.