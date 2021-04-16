The fight for presence in the AMBA was not only in the discussion between the City and the Nation, but now adds mayors of Together for Change in the Province of Buenos Aires. Jorge Macri, communal chief of Vicente López and Gustavo Posse, of San Isidro, took steps to find that on Monday there are classes in their districts.

Macri presented an injunction in the Federal Justice of San Martín to maintain the presence in Vicente López, north of the Buenos Aires suburbs. “In Vicente López we present an amparo so that the face-to-face classes continue, because it is proven that boys are not infected in schools. The risk is much lower in the classroom than elsewhere. Kicillof made this decision without speaking to all the mayors, “said the communal chief.

And, in line with the measure taken by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in the City, he added: “As a government I have a power that is justice, which allows me to try to discuss the measures that are taken or settle a discussion with the province of Buenos Aires. that was not given. I do not raise a rebellion, because the rules are to be respected. I will try to do what is in my power to guarantee that what does not make sick, such as face-to-face classes, continues. I am not filing an amparo against traffic restrictions, because I know that during disorderly and illegal nights the level of contagion has risen. But for that, in Vicente López we are going to give restaurants, party halls and gyms a non-refundable subsidy of 40 thousand pesos so that can continue to subsist “.

To all families, I want to say that I will do everything possible to maintain presence in the classrooms. We present an injunction in the courts so that in Vicente López the schools do not close. I am convinced that it is the place where the boys have to be. pic.twitter.com/MriPtrHSLq – Jorge Macri (@jorgemacri) April 16, 2021

On the other hand, Posse signed a decree on Thursday declaring that education is an “essential public service” in San Isidro. “This responds to the private management and public management sector so that they can carry out all the necessary actions and that the municipality can carry them forward thinking that they can return to classes. In that the request of the 14 days is limited and that furthermore, if that were the case, they would not be more than 14 days, “Posse said this Friday in dialogue with the channel. TN.

And he added: “We are going for the maxim: that on Monday or Tuesday at the latest the classes return at the three levels. We are offering protocols with the bubble scheme, to separate the classrooms into groups of two or three.”

In that same decree, Posse instructs the Municipal Department of Inspections and Urban Registries to work together with the Public Health Epidemiology Directorate, in expanding and updating health protocols so that classes can continue to be taught in person.

And, on the other hand, Posse empowers the General Directorate of Education of the Municipality to continue with the meetings and work that it has been carrying out with the authorities of the private management schools and with the provincial authorities for the public management schools, so that can continue the presence in the classrooms of all the schools of San Isidro.

Meanwhile, in Tres de Febrero, another of the AMBA districts governed by Juntos por el Cambio, until Friday afternoon Diego Valenzuela had not presented any legal protection or declared education as an essential public service. In the same line was Lanús, governed by Néstor Grindetti.