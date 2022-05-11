The city of Madrid celebrates its traditional festivities of San Isidro 2022 between May 6 and 16. May 15 is the most representative day due to the festivity of the patron saint of the city. This 2022 celebrates the Holy Year of San Isidro. The Holy See has granted it to him for the 400th anniversary of his canonization.

The City Council has designed a Mobility Plan for the San Isidro festivities that will affect the San Isidro meadow and the park environment. The EMT will reinforce its transport lines to facilitate the mobility of those who go to the fairgrounds.

EMTs

The transport system will work normally, and, in addition, it will have reinforcements due to the San Isidro festivities during the day and at night. The Madrid Regional Transport Consortium has established the following reinforcements on the buses:

May 14: lines 17, 23, 25, 34, 35 and 116.

May 15: lines 17, 18, 23, 25, 34, 36, 62, 116, 119 and 148.

May 16: lines 17, 18, 23, 25, 34, 35, 116 and 119.

In addition, the following line diversions are planned:

Line 25: Plaza de España – Casa de Campo, which will be diverted from May 3 to 19, in both directions.

Line 50: Plaza Mayor – Manzanares Avenue. It is usually limited on May 15 at the San Isidro Bridge.

The EMTs It has lines 23, 34, 35, 116, 118 and 119 with stops at the Marqués de Vadillo, General Ricardos, Antonio Leiva and Antonio López roundabouts. Lines 17 and 25 have stops at Vía Carpetana and Paseo de la Ermita del Santo (during the fair it deviates from the line 25 itinerary) and line 50, with stops at Paseo de San Illán and Avenida de Manzanares. The night line N15 will stop at Antonio López, the N16 at Paseo de la Ermita del Santo and the N26 at Calle General Ricardos.

This reinforcement complements the usual service provided for those who go to the San Isidro Park Fairgrounds. The EMT bus services will provide their service from the 6:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. during the day, and 11:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. at night.

Meter

Those who want to go to the Fiestas de San Isidro can go by metro. The closest stations are Marqués de Vadillo, Urgel and Pirámides (line 5). In this line, the usual reinforcement is planned for the holidays. Reinforcements are also planned at the Marqués de Vadillo station, as well as at the adjoining Urgel and Pirámides stations. The daily metro schedule is from 06:00 a.m. to 02:00 a.m. The last train starts its journey at 01:30 a.m.