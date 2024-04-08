A bomb exploded in front of a jewelery shop in San Giovanni Rotondo, Foggia, shortly before the shop closed. Luckily, no consequences for the owner, who was inside the shop, nor for passers-by. “Shameless criminals without conscience. It could have been a massacre. We will catch you. I swear we will catch you”, is the outburst on social media by the mayor of San Giovanni Rotondo Michele Crisetti. The mayor himself, responding on Facebook to citizens who asked for explanations, underlined that no one was a victim of the explosion and that “all the necessary investigations and investigations are underway” by the police.