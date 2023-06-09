Genoa – A family of wild boars was killed by regional guards on the famous San Fruttuoso beach in Camogli (Genoa)naturalistic, cultural and tourist jewel of the Portofino Park, as part of a plan launched months ago to reduce the number of ungulates and the risks for the population.

The environmental association Aidda protested the killings, but the authorities reply that for some time in Genoa and in many other areas of Liguria an invasion of wild boars is underway and the cases in which they have attacked people are on the rise and caused serious traffic accidents. The Municipality of Camogli made it known that it was not aware of the intervention of the personnel in charge of the Liguria Region, but confirmed that the presence of wild boars on the beach was becoming problematic: the tourists often fed the animals but many vacationers were annoyed and one of these last week he bit a child.

Wild boars among the bathers on the beach of San Fruttuoso di Camogli



The intervention in San Fruttuoso was scheduled for Friday as part of the plan to combat swine fever as well. The shooting took place at dawn but it aroused surprise in the small village, also famous because it can only be reached on foot or by sea, because someone found traces of blood on the ground. In the guards’ plans, takedowns are often performed with the use of silenced weapons. In recent months, the wild boar alarm has grown especially in Genoa where last week a woman ended up in hospital with a serious leg wound after an assault. Ungulates have also caused several road accidents. In two cases, in Corso Europa, a major communication artery from the east to the city center, two motorcyclists ended up in hospital with various injuries after a herd of wild boars crossed the road at night causing them to fall to the ground.