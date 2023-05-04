Mathematics teaching in the United States traditionally follows a sequence: Algebra I in eighth grade, followed in subsequent grades by Geometry, Algebra II, and Precalculus. The progression is designed to give all students a good foundation in math and to allow advanced students to take Calculus in the twelfth grade. [algo equivalente ao último ano do ensino médio no Brasil], preparing them academically for college courses in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). One search shows that early access to algebra resulted in more students taking advanced math courses later in high school and higher academic achievement. For example, taking algebra in sixth grade is one of the main reasons why students in China and Singapore often overcome US students in math and science.

However, the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) math policy, implemented in 2014, slowed students down by delaying Algebra I until ninth grade. The policy also requires that all students, regardless of ability, take the same course sequence through the first year, a process called “detracking”. Then, in eleventh grade, students can take a compressed course in Algebra II and Precalculus. The stated aim of this approach was to make access to advanced mathematics courses equitable.

The leaders of the SFUSD claim that the policy was successful because the rate of failure/repetition in Algebra I has been falling since 2014 and because more black and Hispanic eleventh grade students are enrolled in the compression Algebra II/Precalculus class, which the district has labeled as “advanced mathematics”. Jo Boaler, professor at Stanford University and one of the authors of the mathematical framework proposed by California, promoted the SFUSD results as evidence that the rest of California’s school districts should adopt a similar approach.

Researchers and parent advocacy groups such as Families for San Francisco (FSF — Families for San Francisco), found the SFUSD claims to be misleading. A analysis of the FSF revealed that the district reduced the failure/repetition rate in Algebra I only by eliminating the requirement to pass the California Standards Test exit exam in Algebra 1. As for the district’s claim that enrollment in advanced mathematics has increased, the FSF noted that the University of California system rejected SFUSD’s classification of its compression class as “advanced math” because of its inadequate pre-calculus content. A group of STEM teachers also declared that the compression stroke is “antithetical to responsible preparation”. After excluding compression class enrollment data, the FSF analysis shows that enrollment in advanced math classes actually declined. Even worse, another study found that performance differences between racial and ethnic groups in math increased since SFUSD implemented this math policy.

In 2016, more than 1,000 parents signed a petition to bring back Algebra I in eighth grade. After the school district rejected the petition, resourceful families resorted to a variety of solutions. alternatives, such as paying for tutoring, tutoring, or enrolling your children in private schools. a worried grandfather admitted having paid more than $800 for her granddaughter to take an online Algebra I course the summer before she started ninth grade. He’s preparing to pay another $1,000 to enroll her in an online precalculus class this summer. Meanwhile, the poorest students, many of them minorities, are trapped in the dead-end system. Few of them will major in STEM in college or find careers utilizing those skills.

One study recently released by researchers at Stanford University confirms that the math policy of the SFUSD has not produced equity. Racial and ethnic gaps in enrollment in advanced math courses have barely changed: “The percentage of black students enrolled in any advanced math course remained statistically significantly indistinguishable from the pre-policy period, while enrollment of Hispanic students in advanced math increased by 1 percentage point. The study also confirms that “delaying Algebra I until ninth grade made it difficult for some students to complete the sequence of course prerequisites that would position them to take AP Calculus [exame que pode ser usado para ganhar créditos universitários ou avançar em programas de matemática em universidades dos Estados Unidos e de outros países] before they graduated”. So we can add SFUSD’s math sequence to the long list of progressive policies, from cutting police funding to minimum wage laws, that promise equity but end up hurting the very communities they’re supposed to help.

However, the SFUSD showed no signs of reversing course. Worse still, the California Department of Education is seriously considering adopting the SFUSD math curriculum for the rest of the state.

In March, parents fed up sued the SFUSD, claiming that its mathematics policy has worsened racial and ethnic differences by preventing students who can excel, especially those from poor and marginalized groups, from advancing. The suit also accuses the district of violating the educational code of California by requiring students to retake Algebra I in ninth grade, even if they passed elsewhere.

Anyone who thinks that San Francisco’s war on algebra only affects those who live there should think again. If California adopts the SFUSD math policy at the state level, progressives in other states could follow suit. what happens in california often happens to the nation.

Last year, nearly 1,800 educators, STEM professionals and scientists, including Nobel Prize winners, signed a open letter warning against widespread adoption of the SFUSD mathematics policy: “Reducing access to advanced mathematics and elevating modern but superficial courses on fundamental skills would do lasting damage to STEM education in the country and exacerbate inequality by decreasing access to necessary skills for social mobility”. This would also undermine the country’s economic competitiveness. America, you have been warned.

Helen Raleigh is a senior contributor to the Federalist website and the author of “Confucius Never Said” [Confúcio nunca disse isso] and “Backlash: How China’s Aggression Has Backfired”[Como a agressão chinesa saiu pela culatra].

